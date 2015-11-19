(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised The
Co-operative Bank
Plc's (Co-op Bank) Outlook to Stable from Negative. Its Long-
and Short-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed at 'B' and its
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'b'. A full list of rating actions is available at the
end of this
rating action commentary.
The Outlook revision reflects the progress the bank has made in
deleveraging its
non-core book and the consequent reduction in its tail risk. It
also reflects
our expectation that a greater degree of stability will be seen
in the bank's
management and in the implementation of the bank's stated
strategy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by Co-op Bank's
standalone credit
profile as reflected in the VR. They reflect our expectation
that the bank will
continue to report operating losses for at least the next two
years and the
continued pressure such losses will have on the bank's capital.
The pressure is
exacerbated by structural and operational challenges it faces in
the execution
of its turnaround strategy. While measures have been undertaken
to improve its
risk controls, they remain weak and Fitch believes that they
will not become
commensurate with the bank's risk profile until investments in
IT systems are
completed.
Co-op Bank is forecasting losses for at least 2015 and 2016,
based on the level
of investment required in its IT infrastructure and the
continued unwind of fair
value adjustments associated with its merger with Britannia
Building Society in
2009. Fitch believes that losses are likely to continue beyond
2016 and may be
exacerbated by potential further conduct risk charges and lower
income streams,
as the balance sheet shrinks. A focus on cost reduction will be
an important
element in returning the bank to profitability given the
pressure on revenue
from a low-yielding legacy book and a focus on building up
secured retail loans,
where yields are traditionally low.
Asset quality is weak but improved in 2015, both as a result of
the progress
made in the deleveraging of the non-core book and benign
economic conditions.
Fitch expects the bank to continue to deleverage, albeit at a
slower pace, which
should further improve the performance of the overall book.
Currently Co-op
Bank's loan book includes a high proportion of poorly performing
and non-core
residential (prime and adverse) and buy-to-let mortgage loans,
as well as
corporate loans backed by commercial real estate. These loans
suffer from a
combination of high arrears, low yields, and weak reserve
coverage.
We view capitalisation as weak given that it still faces
significant structural
and operational risks. Challenges include the further
deleveraging, the
development of its retail and SME franchise, the continuing
investment in
significantly underdeveloped IT systems, the required continued
improvements in
risk controls, and significantly improving cost efficiency. In
addition, the
quality and structure of the loan book makes the bank's
capitalisation
vulnerable to a weakening of the UK's real estate prices and to
changes in
interest rates, both of which are significant risks in the
highly indebted UK
household sector, despite the current favourable environment.
The bank's senior debt is rated in line with its IDR, reflecting
Fitch's
expectations of average recovery prospects for senior debt
holders in the event
of default and/or resolution given its current balance sheet
structure with a
fairly thin layer of subordinated debt and significant reduction
in
risk-weighted assets. This is reflected in a Recovery Rating of
'RR4' which is
affirmed today.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' have
been affirmed and reflect Fitch's opinion that support cannot be
relied upon,
given the bank's low systemic importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook indicates that we do not expect to take
negative or positive
rating action over the next 12 to 18 months. However, a rating
downgrade could
be triggered by larger-than- expected one-off losses and a
continued erosion of
capital, without an improvement in the profitability of the core
franchise, or
materially higher-than-budgeted investment needs. Ratings could
also be
downgraded if the bank is unable to re-launch its core business
effectively.
Positive rating action is unlikely until the bank improves
underlying
profitability and capital generation, and risk control measures
strengthen
further.
Senior debt is also sensitive to our assessment of recoveries
that the bank's
senior debt holders could expect in the case of default.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch does not expect any change to Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor.]
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured notes' Long-term rating affirmed at 'B'/'RR4'
Senior unsecured notes' Short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Joanna Drobnik, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1318
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=994412
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
