Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Spanish Telecoms Dashboard 2H15
here
LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its Spanish
Telecoms Dashboard
that after a successive period of market revenue contraction,
the Spanish
telecoms market is showing signs of improvement - a trend that
is similar to
other western European markets such as France, Netherlands and
Germany.
While the pace of improvement in Spanish market value is
currently slow, this
could accelerate on the back of consolidation effects,
cost-cutting, and data
and content monetisation. The improvement in market structure as
a result of
consolidation and higher market value is likely to lift
competitive pressures,
improve sector dynamics and allow greater price stability. These
factors were
core to our recent revisions of the Outlook for Telefonica S.A
(BBB+/ Stable)
and, to some extent, for that of Orange S.A (BBB+ / Stable).
The "2H15 Spanish Telecoms Dashboard" explores key trends in the
sector and
their impact on the main network operators in the country,
including the
following:
- How operational KPIs evolve following recent market
consolidation
- The ability of operators to monetise investments in broadband
networks
- Whether market contraction will continue to slow
A complete review of these topics including the dashboard is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
