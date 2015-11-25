(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Spanish Telecoms Dashboard 2H15 here LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its Spanish Telecoms Dashboard that after a successive period of market revenue contraction, the Spanish telecoms market is showing signs of improvement - a trend that is similar to other western European markets such as France, Netherlands and Germany. While the pace of improvement in Spanish market value is currently slow, this could accelerate on the back of consolidation effects, cost-cutting, and data and content monetisation. The improvement in market structure as a result of consolidation and higher market value is likely to lift competitive pressures, improve sector dynamics and allow greater price stability. These factors were core to our recent revisions of the Outlook for Telefonica S.A (BBB+/ Stable) and, to some extent, for that of Orange S.A (BBB+ / Stable). The "2H15 Spanish Telecoms Dashboard" explores key trends in the sector and their impact on the main network operators in the country, including the following: - How operational KPIs evolve following recent market consolidation - The ability of operators to monetise investments in broadband networks - Whether market contraction will continue to slow A complete review of these topics including the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Tajesh Tailor Director +44 20 3530 1726 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Anna Martinez Associate Director +44 20 3530 1560 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.