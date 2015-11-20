(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB+' rating to the
CAD300 million of 3.35% senior unsecured notes due 2020 issued
by HCN Canadian
Holdings-1 LP. The issuer is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Welltower Inc. (NYSE:
HCN, 'BBB+') and the notes are unconditionally guaranteed. The
notes were priced
at 99.74% of par to yield 3.407% to maturity. A full list of
Fitch's current
ratings on HCN follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HCN's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' reflects the
company's leverage,
which is appropriate for a diversified healthcare REIT, and
sustained cash flows
in excess of fixed charges from a portfolio in markets with
strong demographics
and derived principally from private pay sources. Credit
strengths include
strong access to capital and a deep management team. Credit
concerns center on
the potential for higher volatility in operating cash flows
given REIT
Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act (RIDEA)
structured investments
through-the-cycle and Fitch's broader worries concerning the
healthcare REIT
sector's rapid growth and the risk that companies in the sector
may end up
paying premium pricing for new investments or incurring higher
leverage given
the current cost of equity.
LOWER LEVERAGE; FURTHER IMPROVEMENTS TO MODERATE
Fitch projects leverage will remain around 5.5x over the next
several years
assuming blended 2.5% to 3% same store net operating income
(SSNOI) growth and
future investments with a split of 40% debt/60% equity and/or
proceeds from
asset sales. Leverage in the mid-5x range is down from the
6x-7.7x levels
reported for the years ended 2010-2013, though these levels were
influenced by
the timing of acquisition closings.
In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch in which the company
achieves lower
SSNOI growth over the next several years and lower proceeds from
equity
offerings and/or asset sales, leverage would approach 6x, which
would be weak
yet still appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating. Fitch defines
leverage as debt less
readily available cash divided by recurring operating EBITDA
including recurring
cash distributions from unconsolidated entities.
Similar to leverage metrics, Fitch projects HCN's fixed-charge
coverage (FCC)
will maintain in the low-3x range over the next several years,
which is
appropriate for the rating. FCC was 3.3x for the trailing 12
months (TTM) ended
Sept. 30, 2015. Fitch defines FCC as recurring operating less
straight-line
rents and recurring capital expenditures, divided by total cash
interest
incurred and preferred dividends.
FOCUSING ON PRIVATE-PAY, LOWER COST SETTINGS; HIGHER RIDEA RISK
HCN's investment thesis focuses on reducing reimbursement risk
exposure (private
pay comprised 87% of third quarter 2015 facility revenue
mix) and
focusing on lower cost settings, which Fitch views favorably.
However, as a
result, HCN's largest segment has been RIDEA seniors housing
operating assets
which made up 35.1% of 3Q15 NOI, followed by triple net seniors
housing at 28.4%
and skilled nursing/post-acute at 20.9%.
Fitch views RIDEA structured seniors housing as having the
potential for higher
volatility through the cycle than other healthcare property
types. While Fitch
acknowledges the strength of HCN's RIDEA performance to-date, it
has not been
proven through cycles as the investments were largely made in
recent years after
the changes in RIDEA regulations allowed for the investments.
Operating
fundamentals over the past few years have been largely
accommodative but have
been slowing from high single-digit growth rates to 2.7% for
3Q15 over 3Q'14.
APPROPRIATE LIQUIDITY & STRONG ACCESS TO CAPITAL
Fitch views HCN as having demonstrated strong access to multiple
sources of
capital across markets and types including in the United States,
United Kingdom
and Canada. HCN's primary source of liquidity is its $2.5
billion unsecured
revolving credit facility due 2018 with a one-year extension
option. The
facility had full availability at Sept. 30, 2015 after the
receipt of net
proceeds from the CAD issuance and bore interest at LIBOR +
92.5bps. Debt
maturities are generally well-staggered through 2018 when 7%-8%
matures per
year.
Fitch projects HCN's sources of liquidity cover its uses by 1.5x
and 1.1x for
the periods Oct. 1, 2015 through Dec. 31, 2016 and Dec. 31,
2017, respectively
pro forma for the note issuance. Sources of liquidity include
unrestricted cash,
availability under the company's unsecured credit facility pro
forma, and
projected retained cash flows from operating activities after
dividends. Uses of
liquidity include debt maturities, recurring maintenance capital
expenditures,
projected development costs and announced investments.
HCN's unencumbered assets provided sufficient contingent
liquidity to unsecured
bondholders. Assuming a stressed capitalization rate of 8.5%,
unencumbered
assets covered unsecured debt by 2.6x as of Sept. 30, 2015
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between HCN's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB+'.
Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', these
preferred securities are
deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would
likely result
in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for HCN in our base case include:
--3% blended SSNOI growth for 2015, followed by a moderation to
2.5% growth in
2016 and 2% in 2017;
--Capex and G&A grow to maintain historical recurring operating
EBITDA margins;
--$3.5 billion in acquisitions in 2015 followed by $2 billion
annually in
2016-2017 with yields ranging from 6.5%-7% funded with 40% debt
and 60% equity
and proceeds from asset sales;
--Debt repayment with the issuance of new unsecured bonds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum for the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x
(leverage was 5.5x at
Sept. 30, 2015);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
4x (fixed charge
coverage was 3.3x for the TTM);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt at a
stressed 8.5% capitalization rate sustaining above 4x (UA/UD was
2.6x at Sept.
30, 2015).
The following factors may result in negative momentum for the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Increased cash flow volatility through the cycle due to
heightened RIDEA
exposure and/or a material increase in RIDEA exposure;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
3x;
--Fitch's expectation of liquidity coverage sustaining below 1x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates HCN as follows:
Welltower Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock 'BBB-'.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
HCN Canadian Holdings-1 LP
--Senior unsecured guaranteed notes 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: April 23, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs (pub. 18
Nov 2014)
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 25 Nov 2014)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
