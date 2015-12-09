(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' sector outlook for
Andean banks in
2016 reflects diverging trends in the Colombian and Peruvian
operating
environments on the one hand, and those of Ecuador and Venezuela
on the other.
'While all markets have been sensitive to the decline in
commodity prices,
Colombian and Peruvian banks have largely adjusted to slower
economic growth and
are well situated to face current market conditions,' according
to Theresa Paiz
Fredel, Senior Director, Fitch Ratings. Fitch anticipates a
cyclical
deterioration in asset quality and financial performance in
Colombia and Peru in
2016. However, this should not affect bank ratings or sector
outlooks as credit
metrics will remain in line with similarly rated peers
(investment grade Latin
American universal/commercial banks).
Regulation in Colombia and Peru is progressing toward greater
alignment with
international standards. The phasing in of BIS III capital rules
(albeit with a
local flavour) will result in a higher quality capital base for
these systems.
By contrast, the regulatory frameworks in Ecuador and Venezuela
contribute to
uncertainty as the risk of government intervention remains high.
Moreover, stable profitability at Colombian and Peruvian banks
should offset the
increased credit risk associated with lower economic growth and
the loan
seasoning from prior periods of high growth. However, in
Ecuador and Venezuela,
Fitch expects financial performance to deteriorate in 2016. A
deceleration in
asset and credit growth will help maintain adequate capital
cushions in Ecuador.
But higher credit costs could weaken already pressured profits.
In the absence
of macroeconomic adjustment, the Venezuelan system's impaired
loans/gross loans
ratio is likely to remain at current low levels due to
inflation-induced growth,
though capitalization ratios will remain under pressure. Based
on the Fitch's
forecast for average inflation in Venezuela of 123% in 2015 and
174% in 2016,
banks are not likely to be profitable in real terms over our
outlook horizon.
Contact:
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
2016 Outlook: Andean Banks (Forking Paths: Colombia, Ecuador,
Peru and
Venezuela)
here
