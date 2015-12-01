(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Thai Insurance
Sector
here
BANGKOK, November 30 (Fitch) The rising demand for insurance
protection from an
ageing population and increasing household wealth would support
insurance
premium growth in Thailand, Fitch Ratings says in a new special
report.
Thailand's insurance penetration rate remains significantly
lower than many of
the more developed countries in Asia. The favourable
demographics and tax
reduction benefits, supported by solid distribution platform,
are supportive of
solid growth for life insurers. Non-life insurers should also
experience steady
growth in the medium to long term, although modest growth is
likely in 2016 due
to the weak economy.
The expanding middle- to high-income segment of the population
is also likely to
stimulate more demand in endowment and wealth-protection
products. At the same
time, rising life expectancy will spur growth in health and
medical insurance
premiums.
Fitch has maintained stable sector outlooks for both the life
and non-life
segments for 2016, based on insurance companies' solid
capitalisation, sound
financial performance and low investment and asset risks. Fitch
expects the
upcoming Phase 2 of the risk-based capital (RBC) framework to
encourage insurers
to be more prudent in their capital management and investment
strategy.
The report "2016 Outlook: Thai Insurance Sector" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
