(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Krasnoyarsk Region - Rating
Action Report
here
MOSCOW, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Russian Krasnoyarsk
Region's Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+'.
The agency has also affirmed the region's Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'B'
and National Long-term rating at 'AA(rus)'. Krasnoyarsk region's
outstanding
senior unsecured domestic bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB+'
and 'AA(rus)'.
The revision of Outlook to Negative from Stable reflects our
changed baseline
view regarding the region's fiscal performance over the medium
term. We no
longer expect a recovery of the region's key credit metrics in
2015-2017.
Krasnoyarsk region's fiscal performance is likely to be
negatively affected by
Russia's prolonged economic slowdown.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Fitch no longer expects Krasnoyarsk to restore its fiscal
performance over the
medium term. According to our updated baseline scenario the
region is likely to
post an operating surplus of 4%-5% against the 7%-10% expected
previously.
Despite an expected improvement in operating balance to
RUB6bn-RUB7bn in
2015-2017 (2014: RUB3bn), it would remain insufficient to cover
interest
payments, leading to a consistently negative current balance.
We expect the region to post a deficit before debt variation of
8%-10% of total
revenue in 2015-2017 (2014: 15%), as opposed to the previously
expected 3%-5%
deficit. In Fitch's view structural imbalances will likely
prevail over the
medium term, limiting recovery prospects. Tax revenue is
unlikely to see rapid
growth due to changes in fiscal regulations and a depressed
macro-economic
environment. Additionally, the region's operating expenditure is
rigid, with
current transfers and staff salaries historically averaging
about 90% of
operating expenditure.
Fitch expects the region to cut its capex to about 10% of total
spending in the
medium term, from an already lowered level of 15% in 2014
(historical average of
26% annually in 2009-2013). The region has completed most of its
large-scale
infrastructure development projects that were funded in
2009-2013.
In the updated scenario we expect Krasnoyarsk region's direct
risk to increase
above 50% of current revenue in 2015-2017 (2014: 47%). The
region's direct risk
in absolute terms is forecast to increase to RUB84bn by end-2015
(2014:
RUB67bn). The region's debt stock as of end-October 2015 was 66%
composed of
domestic bonds, followed by bank loans (18%) and federal budget
loans (17%). The
region's debt maturity profile is stretched till 2034.
MEDIUM
Fitch expects continued pressure on the region's fiscal
flexibility to persist
over the medium term, despite its sound economy and increased
tax capacity. This
is because new fiscal regulation fails to compensate via
transfers for
inadequate distribution of tax revenues from the federal
government.
A weak institutional framework for Russian subnationals is a
constraint on the
region's ratings. Frequent changes to the allocation of revenue
sources and
assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of
government limit
the region's forecasting ability and negatively affect its
fiscal capacity and
financial flexibility.
Krasnoyarsk region's ratings also reflect the following key
rating drivers:
Macro-economic trends in Russia remain negative. In our revised
forecasts we
expect the economy to contract 4% in 2015 (3.5% previously), due
to weak oil
prices and sanctions imposed by the US and EU. Krasnoyarsk's
administration in
its draft 2016-2018 budget law expects the local economy to
shrink 1%-2% in
2015, and sees weak growth prospects in 2016-2017.
The region's strong industrial profile supports above-national
average wealth
metrics, while economic prosperity is historically linked to the
power
generation, oil and other natural resources and non-ferrous
metallurgy sectors.
Recent commodity price fluctuation and changes in fiscal
regulation directly
affecting prime sectors have depressed the region's fiscal
capacity through
reduced tax revenue.
The region's taxation revenue remains concentrated in the top 10
taxpayers,
which contributed 45% of consolidated tax revenue in 2013-2014.
The list of
major taxpayers includes PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel
(BBB-/Negative/F3), Polyus Gold
International Limited (BBB-/Negative/F3), Boguchanskaya HPP,
Krasnoayrsk HPP and
Rosneft.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A consistently negative current balance in the medium term,
accompanied by
continuous rapid growth of direct risk, could lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 9994
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 807 6111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=995461
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.