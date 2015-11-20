(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/MILAN, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Region of
Midi-Pyrenees' Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AA' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed Midi-Pyrenees' EUR100m French commercial
paper (billets
de tresorerie) programme at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Midi-Pyrenees' current sound budgetary
performance, which
allows a strong self-financing capacity of investment, and
moderate debt
compared with its peers. From 2016, Midi-Pyrenees will merge
with
Languedoc-Roussillon and the new region could have a broadening
of its
responsibilities, which will be compensated by new resources.
Despite an
expected weakening of the current margin, we expect that the new
region would be
able to maintain a sound financial and economic profile
compatible with the
current ratings.
Fitch believes that the new region will achieve economies of
scale over the
medium- to long-term. We will monitor developments voted by the
new regional
government - which will be elected in December 2015 - through a
new budget and
will factor them into its forecasts.
Fitch considers that the merger would have a negative impact on
the debt metrics
of the new region via a weakening of the debt payback ratio.
However, we expect
debt metrics to recover by end-2018 to levels compatible with
the current
ratings through the implementation of corrective measures. We
forecast
Midi-Pyrenees' debt payback ratio should remain sound at 1.5
years for 2015
(2014: one year).
Over the medium-term, the dynamism of the new region's operating
revenue would
be affected by the lack of tax leeway and expected cuts in state
transfers.
Nevertheless, with operating expenditure restraint, the new
region's current
margin should remain in line with the current ratings (compared
with an expected
sound 26.8% at end-2015 for Midi-Pyrenees).
Capital spending on a consolidated basis should remain sizeable
over the
medium-term. Flexibility on capital spending is limited given
Midi-Pyrenees'
involvement in large investment projects, especially in
transport
infrastructure. We expect a modest increase in capital revenues
to offset a
weakening current balance, leaving Midi-Pyrenees with a sound
self-financing
capacity at 94.4% for 2015.
Liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows and diverse
credit lines.
Midi-Pyrenees' liquidity management policy has broadened to
include the issuance
of French commercial paper (EUR100m in 2014). Fitch believes the
new region
would have sufficient bank loans and revolving credit lines.
We expect limited impact from the merger on the new region's
socio economic
indicators. The merged region generated a GDP per capita of
EUR25,220 in 2012,
compared with EUR27,198 for Midi-Pyrenees. Midi-Pyrenees is one
of the most
attractive French business destinations, given its dynamic
economy driven by
investments in research and development.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of France's sovereign rating (AA/Stable), combined
with an
improvement of the intrinsic credit profile of the new region
driven by an
improving economy amid strong budgetary performance, could
result in an upgrade
of Midi Pyrenees' ratings.
A downgrade could result from negative rating action on the
sovereign, or from
the new region's weaker intrinsic credit profile resulting in a
debt payback
ratio of above four years.
