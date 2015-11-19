(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to Bunge
Limited Finance Corp.'s $500 million senior unsecured notes due
November 2020.
The new notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Bunge
Ltd. (Bunge).
Bunge intends to use net proceeds from the issuance for general
corporate
purposes, including repayment of outstanding indebtedness. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Bunge's overall earnings are concentrated in the agribusiness
segment, which
presently contributes around 80% of the company's operating
income.
--Bunge targets organic growth in the value-added food and
ingredients
businesses (edible oils and milling products) along with asset
purchases to
yield a combined contribution of 35% of overall segment income
over time,
offsetting reliance on the agribusiness segment.
--Fitch sees gross leverage (total debt to EBITDA) maintained at
the low-end of
the historical range of 2.5x to 3.5x, supported by the favorable
pricing
environment and absent more aggressive capital deployment
requiring debt
funding. Leverage has sequentially decreased over the past few
years to a
current historical low of 2.6 times (x) under a benign
commodity-pricing
environment.
--Bunge has extensive sources of liquidity provided by its
revolving bank
agreements and commercial paper program and positive free cash
flow (FCF) since
2013 that has benefited from low commodity pricing and lighter
capital spending,
a trend that has continued throughout 2015.
--Bunge stepped up share repurchase activity starting in 2014
after taking a
hiatus in the prior two years while increasing dividends by
double-digits
annually, which Fitch feels are manageable under anticipated
cash flow
generation.
Agribusiness Segment Concentration: Bunge has a leading position
in oilseed
processing and logistics, and accordingly the agribusiness
segment contributes
the vast majority of overall operating income. While there is
some
diversification of the business portfolio provided by the food
and ingredients
businesses, the agribusiness segment represents around 80% of
operating income.
In an effort to offset earnings concentration, Bunge targets
increasing the
contribution of the food and ingredients businesses (edible oil
and milling
products) to 35% of total operating income through a combination
of organic
growth and asset purchases.
Operating Performance Improvement: Collectively, the
agribusiness and food and
ingredients segments rebounded in the first nine months of 2015
from
weaker-than-expected performance in 2014 with operating profit
rising 17.4% to
$932 million from $794 million in the same period in 2014.
Overall operating
income may increase in 2015 supported by the strong start to the
year coupled
with continued large harvest in key growing regions. Fitch
believes that the
company may maintain EBITDA in the range of $1.7 billion to $2
billion over the
intermediate term. Long-term, the outlook for the agriculture
industry is
favorable given higher consumption of protein in developing
countries and
increasing demand for biofuels.
Historically Low Leverage: The steady, low commodity-pricing
environment
following the pricing spike due to drought conditions in 2012
has limited
short-term financing requirements for working capital needs.
Peak short-term
borrowings dropped more than $400 million during the year to
$2.1 billion due to
lighter working capital financing, which has benefited gross
leverage that has
sequentially decreased to the mid-2x range over the past few
years (2.6x for the
latest 12 months (LTM) as of Sept. 30, 2015). As long as the
favorable pricing
environment persists, Fitch sees leverage maintained at the
low-end of the
historical range of 2.5x to 3.5x, absent more aggressive capital
deployment
requiring debt funding.
Sustained Positive FCF: A key credit concern of commodity
processors is access
to sufficient liquidity given historically volatile working
capital needs.
Bunge's extensive external sources of liquidity total over $5
billion and are
necessary to offset risk related to fluctuations of internal
cash flow
generation due to inherent unpredictability of commodity pricing
influencing
inventory costs. FCF can vacillate from positive to negative
from year to year;
however, given the steady, low commodity-pricing environment
since 2012, coupled
with restricted capital spending over the past years; FCF was
positive at $316
million in 2014 and $937 million in 2013. While FCF turned
slightly negative for
the LTM as of Sept. 30, 2015, Fitch sees sustained modest FCF in
2015
considering stable commodity pricing conditions.
Shareholder Returns Increasing: Share repurchases ramped up in
2014 and 2015
with $300 million purchased annually compared to none in 2012
and 2013. Fitch
sees repurchases holding at $300 million in 2015 and 2016,
absent a leveraging
acquisition. In addition, dividends have increased in the
double-digits
annually, which Fitch believes will continue. Fitch recognizes
the risk for an
agribusiness company vulnerable to volatile working capital
swings directing
significantly more cash flow to shareholders but views it is
manageable under
anticipated cash flow generation. Bunge's commitment to an
investment grade
credit rating supports Fitch's view that the company will
conduct the activities
in a disciplined manner.
RMI Supports Ratings: In addition to evaluating traditional
leverage metrics,
Fitch also considers leverage ratios that exclude debt used to
finance readily
marketable inventories (RMI). RMI is hedged and very liquid.
Including Fitch's
discretionary 10% haircut to reported RMI, Bunge's RMI adjusted
leverage was
0.4x for the LTM as of Sept. 30, 2015. Since RMI adjusted
metrics are generally
around 1.0x or below when the company has stress on its
operating earnings and
cash flow, Fitch places more emphasis on gross leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action:
--Fitch sees Bunge generally operating with gross debt leverage
in the range of
2.5x to 3.5x. However, rating pressure will arise if EBITDA
compression and/or a
stubbornly higher debt load leads to unadjusted leverage
exceeding 3.5x or
RMI-adjusted leverage rising above 1.0x lasting over two crop
cycles;
--Lack of funds from operations (FFO) coverage of capital
spending and
dividends, such that meaningful incremental debt funding becomes
necessary;
--A material and sustained increase in leverage from a
significant debt financed
transaction, most likely a large acquisition.
Future developments that may individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action:
--Fitch does not see positive rating action over the
intermediate term given
vulnerability of the credit profile to significant periodic
commodity
supply/demand imbalances;
--However, a commitment to operate with total debt leverage in
the vicinity of
the low 2.0x range, coupled with positive FCF generation
sustained for multiple
years could support an upgrade of the ratings.
--In addition, diversification of the corporate portfolio with
increased
contribution from the value-added food and ingredients
businesses such that
EBITDA margins increase to the mid-single digits and exhibit
more stability over
the commodity pricing cycle could support an upgrade.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Key assumptions within Fitch's rating case for Bunge include:
--EBITDA margins modestly expanding to more than 3% over the
next two years in a
steady-state low pricing environment;
--Gross debt leverage at the low-end of the 2.5x to 3.5x range
including Fitch's
expectation for EBITDA improvement;
--Capital spending to remain below historical levels at $900
million annually;
--Positive FCF incorporating a growing dividend and
lower-than-historical
capital spending;
--Share repurchases in 2015 at the level of the prior year;
--Modest acquisition activity focused on bolt-on purchases.
Fitch currently rates Bunge and its subsidiaries as follows:
Bunge Limited
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Preference shares 'BB+'.
Bunge Limited Finance Corp. (BLFC)
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Bunge Finance Europe B.V. (BFE)
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank facility 'BBB'.
Bunge N.A. Finance L.P. (BNAF)
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: May 22, 2015.
