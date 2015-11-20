(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fibre Catch-Up; Right Strategy
Fibre investment in Italy has been slow relative to other
European markets. In a
recent report (European Broadband Networks dated 26 October 2015
at
www.fitchratings.com), we found Italy's next generation access
(NGA) coverage to
be the lowest among Europe's five largest economies. Management
at TI seem
focussed on improving this position, expecting to have reached
40% NGA coverage
by YE15 and having set a target of 75% coverage by 2017.
Pragmatically,
investment is mainly focussed on less expensive fibre to the
cabinet but with
100 cities being targeted for some fibre to the home rollout.
Fitch considers
fibre investment an important strategic investment. Although it
has implications
for capex, it is important for the wider economy, political
relations and
ultimately TI's business.
Customer penetration of fibre is growing from a low base, as is
a small but fast
growing IPTV customer base, the fixed broadband base gradually
improving and
broadband ARPU increasing quite strongly. Despite TI's leveraged
balance sheet
(relative to investment grade peers) Fitch regards the
medium-term operational
strength of any incumbent requires an emphasis on network
quality. In this
regard TI's fibre investments are important and we view them
positively.
Brazil Remains Event Risk
The prospect of market consolidation in Brazil remains the
subject of much
speculation, with questions focussed on whether TI would either
sell its mobile
operations in the country or potentially undertake some kind of
merger or
partnership with mobile market number four and fixed line
incumbent, Oi
(BB/Negative). The economic and competitive environment in the
market has seen
growth in this business slow considerably, while the
depreciation of the
Brazilian real has had a significant impact on reported results
from this
business. However, we believe the medium-term fundamentals of
the business
remain intact.
Fitch views any transaction in Brazil as event risk, although
believing that
management continue to view Brazil as an important market. We
consider the
regulatory perspective around market consolidation may be
shifting, given the
view that some form of market consolidation or a transaction
that improves the
market and financial position of Oi could potentially support
infrastructure
investment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TI include:
- Flat domestic revenues and mid-single digit declines in Brazil
in 2016-2017.
- Stable EBITDA margin above 40% in 2015, improving slightly
2016-2018.
- Total capex of EUR14bn in 2015-2017 decreasing to around 18%
of revenues
thereafter.
- One-off provisions of around EUR850m in 2015-2016 due to
regulatory litigation
and workforce restructuring.
- Financial discipline including a cautious approach to
dividends will be
maintained
- EUR1.3bn mandatory convertible treated as equity proceeds upon
conversion in
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- FFO net adjusted leverage below 3.75x on a sustained basis.
- Sustained improvement and domestic and fixed and mobile
operations as well as
stabilisation of operations in Brazil.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- FFO net adjusted leverage sustainably above 4.25x.
- Tangible worsening of operating conditions or regulatory
environment - leading
to materially weakened free cash flow performance (relative to
our current base
case).
LIQUIDITY
TI has a strong liquidity profile with EUR6.7bn of cash and
equivalents at
end-3Q15 and EUR7bn of available undrawn revolving credit
facilities. The
company's debt maturity is well spread out with existing
liquidity cover
refinancing needs through 2019. Projected generation of positive
free cash flow
from 2016 should provide additional liquidity support.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Telecom Italia S.p.A.
--Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative
--Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Telecom Italia Capital
--Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Telecom Italia Finance SA
--Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB-'
