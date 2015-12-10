(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, December 10 (Fitch) The stable 2016 outlook for
Mexican commercial
banks is based on strong credit fundamentals to support economic
uncertainties,
according to Fitch Ratings. Even so, Fitch considers revision of
the rating or
sector outlook to positive an unlikely possibility, given the
moderate expected
economic recovery and downside risks from the global
environment. Any upside
potential will depend on extraordinary changes to credit
profiles and a more
benign operating environment.
Fitch also considers a scenario of revising the rating or sector
outlook to
negative as unlikely, as this would only occur with the
operating environment
deteriorating to an extent that weakens the banks' capital
positions, liquidity
profiles, asset quality, and core earnings materially.
Loan growth has been sustained in recent years under relatively
unfavorable
economic conditions. Lending activity is expected to continue to
expand in 2016
at a similar pace (12%-14%), partially driven by the still-low
level of
financial intermediation in the country and some opportunities
arising from
structural reforms.
Fitch expects mixed effects from rising rates. The start of
interest rate
increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve is imminent and the
increase will most
likely impact the Mexican central bank's interest rate
decisions, which Fitch
expects will translate into wider net interest margins (NIMs)
and, only
gradually, improved profitability. But the risks related to such
an increase
include possible trading revenue volatility, retail asset
quality pressures, and
foreign capital outflows to stronger economies.
Fitch expects bank profitability will remain sound and possibly
slightly
improved due to rising rates, the resumption of growth in
profitable products
(i.e. credit cards) and additional expenditure controls.
Downside risk for
earnings could arise from higher competition, which might
compress net interest
margins, and higher interest rates.
Fitch's base case scenario is that asset quality metrics will
remain stable in
2016. Under a more benign operating environment, Fitch expects
adjusted
impairment ratios will be sustained in the short term and
gradually return to
pre-crisis levels of 5.0%-5.5%.
Fitch expects banks to continue to prioritize stable deposit
franchises and
funding cost optimization in 2016 in light of the expected
interest rate
increase. In view of continued loan growth and adoption of more
stringent
liquidity standards, Fitch expects the banks' balance sheet
liquidity to be
stressed, albeit still adequate.
In addition, Fitch expects capital metrics to be increasingly
challenged in 2016
and thereafter. Capital adequacy metrics could be somewhat
pressured by the
confluence of slightly higher loan growth and additional capital
requirements,
but this will be partially aided by higher core earnings. Bank
capital ratios
could fall to a range of 14%-15%, which Fitch would still deem
strong.
