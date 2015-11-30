(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Rating says in its report
"Peer Review:
Australian Regional Lenders - Risk Appetite in Focus for
Ratings", released
today, that we expect the performance of Australia's regional
lenders to remain
broadly stable over the next 12-24 months, but will continue to
face pressure on
earnings and growth in the current operating environment. All
five of the
regional lenders rated by Fitch were placed on Stable Outlook on
17 November
2015.
The risk appetite of the regionals is highlighted by Fitch as
the driving factor
in their respective Viability Ratings. The regionals generally
maintain a
conservative risk appetite, but we believe the five banks will
be less likely to
expand their franchises significantly in the current operating
environment
without weakening their risk appetites - either through a
loosening in
underwriting standards or aggressive growth.
The regionals operate simple and transparent business models,
focusing mainly on
residential mortgages, but their franchises are modest relative
to the four
major banks which dominate the Australian market. The regionals'
combined
residential mortgage market share was about 7.5% at end-August
2015, suggesting
they are 'price-takers' but benefit from higher customer loyalty
as a result of
their customer or community-driven models.
Fitch views the regionals' funding mix as adequate but generally
more reliant on
wholesale funding sources - which is subject to investor
sentiment - compared
with international peers. We do not expect this to change in the
medium term,
partly reflecting the lack of deposits in Australia. The
regionals manage their
liquidity adequately, and the larger regionals have developed
more sophisticated
frameworks as a result of their requirement to report under the
liquidity
coverage ratio regime.
The regionals hold appropriate levels of capital - the smaller
regionals will
tend to have strong capital buffers and ratios to offset their
size,
concentration risk and limited access to new capital. Most of
the regionals
trail international peers on both risk-weighted and
un-risk-weighted measures.
Fitch expects moderate pressure on earnings and growth in FY16
due to intense
competition, potentially higher funding costs and a possible
turning in the
credit cycle. Household debt is high by global standards,
leaving borrowers more
susceptible to rising unemployment and a sharp rise in interest
rates which are
at historical lows. Fitch believes a moderate deterioration in
asset quality
would be manageable by the regionals - as their impairment
levels are among the
lowest globally.
