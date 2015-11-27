(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Russian Leningrad Region's Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-', Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F3' and National
Long-term rating at 'AA+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term
IDRs are Negative
and the Outlook on the National Long-term rating is Stable.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
Long-term local currency 'BBB-' and National Long-term
'AA+(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding the
region's sound budgetary performance and low direct risk. The
Negative Outlook
reflects that on the Russian Federation (BBB-/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings factor in the region's low debt and contingent
liabilities, strong
liquidity, sound budgetary performance and a well-diversified
economy. The
ratings also take into account the nationwide economic downturn,
which could
negatively affect the region's financials.
Fitch expects Leningrad Region will maintain sound budgetary
performance over
the medium term, with the operating margin normalising at its
historical average
of 17%-19%, after the peak of 27.7% in 2014 in the wake of
rouble depreciation.
Fitch estimates that following the exceptionally high budget
surplus before debt
at 14.2% of total revenue in 2014, the region will finish 2015
with a 4.9%
surplus and will run small budget deficits of 2%-4% over the
medium term.
In 2014 the region's largest taxpayers benefited from the sharp
rouble
depreciation as a sizeable part of their income is denominated
in foreign
currency. A tax base redistribution within consolidated groups
of taxpayers and
the rouble depreciation lifted corporate income tax (CIT) by 72%
yoy. Fitch
expects CIT to grow a further 10% in 2015. However, this leaves
the region's
revenue prone to volatility and FX fluctuations. Tax
concentration has increased
considerably with the top 10 taxpayers contributing 40.4% of
total tax revenue
in 2014, up from 27.6% in 2013. Positively, this risk should be
mitigated by the
region's conservative financial policy, vast liquidity reserves
and fiscal
flexibility.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk will remain low at 7%-8%
of current
revenue in 2015-2017. In 2014, direct risk decreased to 9.3% of
current revenue
from 11.6% a year earlier. Debt coverage (direct risk-to-current
balance) was
well below one year in 2014. The region turned net cash-positive
in 2014, with
cash reserves and deposits exceeding both direct risk and
contingent
liabilities. Issued guarantees (RUB2.4bn as of 1 November 2015)
are likely to
end the year higher, but should remain manageable. So far, no
guarantees have
been called by lenders.
Fitch assesses refinancing risk for the region as immaterial.
Its remaining 2015
maturities are limited to RUB0.7bn and well-covered by cash
holdings (RUB34.5bn
as of 1 November 2015). We expect the region will deplete part
of its cash for
operating and capital expenditures. We forecast liquidity at
end-2015 will be at
around RUB20bn in cash and deposits, more than 2x the region's
total outstanding
direct risk. The region also has RUB0.5bn of unused credit lines
with banks.
The region's administration expects the local economy to grow
0.2% yoy in 2015
amid the national economic downturn (Russia's GDP projected to
shrink 4%).
Leningrad Region's gross regional product increased 1% yoy in
2014 (2013: down
1.4%), above the national 0.6% growth. The region has a
well-diversified economy
based on the processing and transport sectors. Its wealth
indicators are strong
with GRP per capita at 149% of the national median in 2013. The
region's
location on the Baltic shore makes it the country's strategic
export- import
hub.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A sharp deterioration of budgetary performance leading to debt
coverage above 10
years or a sovereign downgrade would lead to negative rating
action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
