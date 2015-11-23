(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not expect the
share sales by
Wuzhou International Holdings Limited's (B-/Stable) chairman and
chief executive
to a third party to have any immediate impact on the ratings on
the company.
Wuzhou said on 20 November 2015 its controlling shareholder Boom
Win Holdings
Limited (Boom Win) will sell shares priced at a 51% discount to
its last traded
price on 9 November to a Mr. Sun Hong Bing. Wuzhou's shares were
suspended from
9 November to 19 November pending the announcement. Once the
share sale is
completed, Mr. Sun will own 18.77% of the total share capital of
Wuzhou and Boom
Win will own 51.14%, down from 69.91%. Boom Win is 60% owned by
Wuzhou chairman
Shu Cecheng and 40% by his brother and CEO Shu Cewan.
The share disposal has no immediate impact on the 'B-' rating on
Wuzhou.
However, Fitch will closely monitor the following to determine
if any negative
rating action should follow:
Change of Control Provisions: The change of control provision on
the offshore
US-dollar denominated bond due 2018, which allows bond holders
to redeem their
notes, will be triggered if the chairman, CEO, or their family
members, or
family trust together own less than 50.1% of voting shares in
Wuzhou. The COC
will be triggered if the Shu family transfers another 1.04% of
shares outside
the family, after their shareholding has been reduced to 51.14%
by the share
disposal.
Should the COC be triggered, Wuzhou will not have sufficient
unrestricted cash
and undrawn facilities to meet the USD303m needed to repay bond
holders, and
this may lead to a default on the bond. The company also has a
CNY1.7bn
(USD265m) short-term loan on its balance sheet as of June 2015,
which Wuzhou
will need to refinance by June 2016.
Lack of Transparency: The deeply discounted sale of the shares
raises
uncertainties about Boom Win's plans for the company. The share
sale was priced
at a 51% discount to the last traded price on 9 November, which
was already 30%
lower than the weighted average price of the preceding 30 days.
The transaction
may constrain Wuzhou's near-term access to the equity market.
The lack of
transparency and communication with investors and business
partners could also
cast doubt on company's strategy and liquidity position, which
will further
impact Wuzhou's access to other refinancing channels.
New Shareholder's Impact Unclear: The company did not say if Mr.
Sun will hold
any management position in Wuzhou. Fitch will monitor the
situation for any
impact Mr. Sun may have on Wuzhou's strategy and operations.
Wuzhou's 'B-' rating is consistent with Fitch's belief that
EBITDA margin will
stay below 20% over the next two years as it destocks
aggressively, and it will
not significantly reduce its debt level. Fitch expects Wuzhou's
net debt /
adjusted inventory to be sustained around 30% as an increase in
investment
properties will offset the reduction in development properties
to keep the
adjusted inventory stable. Wuzhou retains flexibility in
liquidity as it has
unencumbered investment properties and development properties of
CNY8.4bn at
end-2014.
