(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Singapore and Malaysia Gaming here SINGAPORE, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the outlook for the highly regulated integrated resorts (IRs) in Singapore and Malaysia is stable despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. The three issuers in these countries - Genting Berhad (Genting, A-/Stable), Genting Singapore PLC (GENS, A-/Stable) and Marina Bay Sands Pte. Ltd. (MBS, BBB-/Stable) - are established companies that continue to generate robust operating cash flows. GENS and Genting maintain a net cash position; and MBS has been deleveraging despite slower economic growth, lower tourist arrivals at Malaysia, and rising competition from integrated resorts in the Philippines and South Korea. Receivables outstanding for all three issuers are at acceptable levels, and are unlikely to impair their credit profiles in the medium term. Fitch believes that the Singapore government is unlikely to grant licences to set up new casinos - due to the potentially higher frequency of problem gaming with the local population, and the muted outlook for the inbound tourism sector in Singapore. This is despite the imminent expiry of the exclusivity period for GENS and MBS. Fitch's stable outlook for the Malaysian gaming market is underpinned by the market's domestic and mass-market focus, which provides defensive qualities. The report "2016 Outlook: Singapore & Malaysia Gaming" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA Director +65 6796 7216 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.