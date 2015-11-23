(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded Bank of
Cyprus Public Company Ltd's (BoC, CCC/C, Viability Rating: ccc)
EUR650m covered
bonds to 'B+' from 'B' and removed them from Rating Watch
Positive. The Outlook
is Stable.
The rating action follows a downward revision in Fitch's rating
spread level
(RSL) assumptions for Cypriot cover pools of residential
mortgage loans to
650bps from 1,500bps at 'B' (see "Fitch's Mortgage Covered Bond
Refinancing
Stresses - Excel File" dated 23 November 2015) after the recent
sovereign
upgrade (see "Fitch Upgrades Cyprus to 'B+'; Outlook Positive"
dated 23 October
2015).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The one-notch upgrade reflects the improved stressed valuation
of the cover pool
under Fitch updated RSL assumptions of 659bps in a 'B+'
scenario. Assuming
recourse would switch from the issuer to the cover pool, this
would provide
recoveries given default in excess of 91% in a 'B+' stress
scenario,
commensurate with a three-notch uplift above the covered bonds
rating floor
represented by the bank's IDR of 'CCC', plus one notch
corresponding to the IDR
uplift assigned to this programme. The previous cover pool
valuation supported
recoveries given default commensurate with a two-notch uplift
above the same
floor.
The rating of the covered bonds is constrained by the level of
over-collateralisation (OC) that the issuer commits to, which
stands at 47%.
This level of protection does not support a timely payment on
the covered bonds
in rating scenarios above the rating floor. This is due to the
high level of
credit risk in the cover pool. Fitch assumes a stressed credit
loss of 37% in a
'B+' rating scenario and 61% in a 'BB-' rating scenario.
Fitch has recalculated the breakeven OC at the relevant rating
scenarios with
the revised RSLs. The 'B+' breakeven OC is 37%, which compares
with the previous
31% 'B' breakeven OC. The covered bonds issued by BoC have a
conditional
pass-through amortisation profile and, in its cash flow
analysis, Fitch does not
factor RSL assumptions to test OC for timely payments because
there is no forced
sale of the assets. However, when measuring recovery given
default prospect,
Fitch incorporates half of the RSL in the stressed interest rate
used to derive
the net present value of the cover pool in a given stress
scenario.
The 'B+' rating is based on BoC's IDR of 'CCC', an unchanged IDR
uplift of 1
reflecting covered bonds exemption from bail-in and the domestic
importance of
BoC, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 8 notches
(Minimal Discontinuity)
reflecting the conditional pass-through profile of the covered
bonds, and the
47% committed OC, which provides more protection than the 37%
'B+' breakeven OC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the covered bonds issued
by Bank of
Cyprus Public Company Ltd (BoC) include (i) an upgrade of BoC's
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR); (ii) a significant improvement in the credit
quality of the cover
pool or in the observed performance of the residential mortgage
market in
Cyprus, such as measured by the level of non-performing loans;
and (iii) an
increase in the level of protection for the covered bonds.
Conversely, negative rating actions would be triggered by (i) a
downgrade of the
IDR of BoC; (ii) a reduction in the total number of notches for
the IDR uplift
and the D-Cap to zero; and (iii) a decrease in the programme
over-collateralisation (OC) below Fitch's 37% breakeven OC.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA
Director
+39 02 879087 219
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi 6, 20123 Milano
Secondary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 206
Committee Chairperson
Helene Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 1 44 299 140
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
