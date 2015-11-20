(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB'
rating to Ally
Financial Inc.'s (Ally) $750 million, 5.75% subordinated debt
issuance due 2025.
Proceeds of the issuance are expected to be used to redeem the
company's
fixed-rate cumulative perpetual preferred stock, series G.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The 'BB' rating reflects the subordinated nature of the debt
relative to Ally's
senior secured and senior unsecured debt obligations. As a
result, the
subordinated debt is rated one notch below Ally's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'BB+'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The rating is one notch below Ally's IDR, and therefore would be
expected to
move in tandem with any change in Ally's IDR. Additionally, the
notching between
the subordinated debt and the IDR could widen to the extent that
Fitch's view of
the recovery prospects for the subordinated debt decreased.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Ally Financial Inc.
--$750 million 5.75% subordinated notes due 2025 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Richard Wilusz
Associate Director
+1-312-548-5459
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 7, 2015.
