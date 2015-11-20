(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB' rating to Ally Financial Inc.'s (Ally) $750 million, 5.75% subordinated debt issuance due 2025. Proceeds of the issuance are expected to be used to redeem the company's fixed-rate cumulative perpetual preferred stock, series G. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT The 'BB' rating reflects the subordinated nature of the debt relative to Ally's senior secured and senior unsecured debt obligations. As a result, the subordinated debt is rated one notch below Ally's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+'. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT The rating is one notch below Ally's IDR, and therefore would be expected to move in tandem with any change in Ally's IDR. Additionally, the notching between the subordinated debt and the IDR could widen to the extent that Fitch's view of the recovery prospects for the subordinated debt decreased. Fitch has assigned the following rating: Ally Financial Inc. --$750 million 5.75% subordinated notes due 2025 'BB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-0827 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Richard Wilusz Associate Director +1-312-548-5459 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 7, 2015. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.