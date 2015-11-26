(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indonesia Insurance Market Dashboard 2015 here JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the low penetration rate of insurance products, improving risk awareness, and rising population and affluence will support demand growth in Indonesia's life and non-life insurance sectors over the medium term. This is despite Indonesia's real GDP growth slowing to 4.7% in each of the first three quarters in 2015. However, Fitch expects annual real GDP growth to pick up to 5.3% in 2016 and 5.5% in 2017, from 4.8% in 2015. Overall gross premiums written for the life and non-life segments increased by around 15% in 2014. Total industry premiums rose 7.8% (annualised) in 1H15. The non-life insurance industry has posted favourable loss ratio that was consistently below 50% over FY10-FY14. Most domestic reinsurers' underwriting margin, as measured by their combined ratios, has remained steady over the past three years, driven by manageable losses from catastrophe events. The report titled 'Indonesian Insurance Dashboard 2015' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Cheryl Evangeline Associate Director +62 21 2988 6814 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Thomas Ng Analyst +65 6796 7224 Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.