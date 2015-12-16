(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) The growth of impaired loans
is declining at
Central and Eastern European (CEE) banks but shifting these
loans off-balance
sheet is progressing slowly, says Fitch Ratings.
The ratio of impaired loans to total loans was particularly high
in Bulgaria
(20%), Slovenia (17%), Romania and Hungary (both about 13%) as
at end-1H15.
Legacy bad loans are material even in the better performing
countries of Poland,
Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Faster clean-up of portfolios is a prerequisite for lending
growth in markets
with high stock of legacy bad debts.
Procedures for writing off impaired loans are cumbersome in many
CEE countries.
In most cases, banks need to prove that recovery is impossible
before
tax-efficient write-offs can be made. But legal systems tend to
be slow and
banks might have to wait three to five years before court
procedures are
concluded.
Regulation is helping to drive the reduction of impaired loan
stocks in some
countries. Hungarian banks will have to assign additional
systemic risk buffers
to their impaired project loans from 2017, forcing them to
accelerate portfolio
cleaning or to hold additional capital.
Bank regulators in Romania and Slovenia introduced measures to
reduce impaired
loans in 2013 and 2014. There was more progress in Romania,
where impaired loans
ratio halved, but the stock of impaired loans remains high in
both countries.
Private sector initiatives, such as selling impaired loans to
special recovery
funds and vehicles, more popular in Poland, can also be slow
because few such
companies operate in the region. Tax treatment of the sale
transactions is also
unclear in some countries.
We think the ability to write off impaired loans more
effectively would free up
balance sheets, allowing banks to extend credit and support the
real economy. It
would also free up management, allowing time to focus on broader
strategic
issues. A significant reduction in the impaired loan overhang
could also be
positive for the standalone Viability Ratings of some banks.
Additional information about CEE bank asset quality is contained
in our new CEE
Banks Dashboard publication, published today, and available by
clicking on the
link above.
