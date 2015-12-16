(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: CEE Banks Dashboard - October 2015 here WARSAW/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) The growth of impaired loans is declining at Central and Eastern European (CEE) banks but shifting these loans off-balance sheet is progressing slowly, says Fitch Ratings. The ratio of impaired loans to total loans was particularly high in Bulgaria (20%), Slovenia (17%), Romania and Hungary (both about 13%) as at end-1H15. Legacy bad loans are material even in the better performing countries of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia. Faster clean-up of portfolios is a prerequisite for lending growth in markets with high stock of legacy bad debts. Procedures for writing off impaired loans are cumbersome in many CEE countries. In most cases, banks need to prove that recovery is impossible before tax-efficient write-offs can be made. But legal systems tend to be slow and banks might have to wait three to five years before court procedures are concluded. Regulation is helping to drive the reduction of impaired loan stocks in some countries. Hungarian banks will have to assign additional systemic risk buffers to their impaired project loans from 2017, forcing them to accelerate portfolio cleaning or to hold additional capital. Bank regulators in Romania and Slovenia introduced measures to reduce impaired loans in 2013 and 2014. There was more progress in Romania, where impaired loans ratio halved, but the stock of impaired loans remains high in both countries. Private sector initiatives, such as selling impaired loans to special recovery funds and vehicles, more popular in Poland, can also be slow because few such companies operate in the region. Tax treatment of the sale transactions is also unclear in some countries. We think the ability to write off impaired loans more effectively would free up balance sheets, allowing banks to extend credit and support the real economy. It would also free up management, allowing time to focus on broader strategic issues. A significant reduction in the impaired loan overhang could also be positive for the standalone Viability Ratings of some banks. Additional information about CEE bank asset quality is contained in our new CEE Banks Dashboard publication, published today, and available by clicking on the link above. Contact: Artur Szeski Senior Director, Banks +48 22 338 6292 Fitch Polska S.A. Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw Michal Bryks, ACCA Director Financial Institutions +48 22 338 6293 Janine Dow Senior Director, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.