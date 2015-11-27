(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the City
of Moscow's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BBB-' with Negative Outlooks, Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'F3' and
National Long-term rating at 'AAA(rus)' with a Stable Outlook.
Moscow's
outstanding senior unsecured debt has also been affirmed at
'BBB-' and
'AAA(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Moscow's robust wealth and economic
indicators, sound
budgetary performance, high capex flexibility and strong debt
ratios. Moscow's
ratings are constrained by Russia's ratings (BBB-/Negative). The
Negative
Outlook reflects that on the sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB-' rating reflects Fitch expectation that Moscow will
continue to record
a strong operating margin of 22%-24% in 2015-2017, close to the
22.2% reported
in 2014. Moscow has maintained a high self-financing capacity,
with 81.6% of
capital expenditure in 2014 covered by its current balance,
reflecting the
city's capacity to absorb shocks.
Moscow benefits from its status as the Russian capital and the
country's
economic and financial centre. It has a strong, service-oriented
economy and
contributed 21.5% of Russia's GRP in 2013. Per capita gross city
product was
almost 2.5x the national average in 2013, making the city one of
the wealthiest
subnationalsin the country.
The city's strong intrinsic credit profile remains constrained
by the weak
institutional framework for local and regional governments
(LRGs) in Russia.
Frequent reallocation of revenue and expenditure
responsibilities between the
tiers of government hampers the city's forecasting ability.
Moscow receives significant tax proceeds from major national
businesses
headquartered in the city. Taxes represented 90% of the city's
2014 operating
revenue, driven by corporate and personal income taxes that
comprised 84% of tax
proceeds. The large proportion of direct taxes in its budget
renders the city
vulnerable to economic shocks. In addition, new national tax
regulation on
corporate income tax paid by large consolidated taxpayers has
negatively
affected the city's budget, causing operating revenue growth to
slow to an
average 4% yoy in 2012-2014, below the average growth of 16% yoy
during
2010-2011.
Moscow's direct risk is low by both national and international
standards. It
amounted to RUB160.6bn at end-2014 or 10% of current revenue and
has a long
maturity profile up to 2022. Given the strong current balance
and high cash
balance (RUB147bn as of 1 January 2015), Moscow relied on its
own resources for
the repayment of a RUB24.7bn bond in June and November 2015. As
of 1 November
direct risk was lower at RUB141.8bn and Fitch projects further
reduction to
RUB134bn by end-2015.
Moscow is exposed to unhedged FX risk as it has EUR407m
(equivalent to RUB28.4bn
at 25 November 2015) outstanding eurobonds due in October 2016.
Together with
RUB38bn domestic bonds due in 2016, this will lead to
concentration of
refinancing needs next year. Fitch expects that Moscow will
borrow RUB40bn in
the domestic market to refinance maturing liabilities and repay
the remaining
maturities with its accumulated cash balance.
The city directly and indirectly controls a large number of
public-sector
companies. This puts pressure on budget expenditure via
administrative expenses
and subsidies. Fitch does not consider risk from the sector to
be significant,
due to the large size of the city's budget. The administration
is making a
significant and, so far, successful effort to reduce the number
of public
companies by having privatised several large shareholdings in
2013-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade is unlikely due to the city's intrinsic strength,
unless the
sovereign is downgraded. However, a consistent material
deterioration of the
city's budgetary performance and debt metrics would be negative
for the city's
ratings.
The ratings would be positively affected by a revision of the
sovereign Outlook
to Stable from Negative, subject to the city's debt and debt
coverage ratios
remaining healthy.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=995464
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.