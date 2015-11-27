(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Cameroon's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'.
The Outlooks are
Stable. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at
'B'. Fitch has
also affirmed the Country Ceiling for Cameroon at 'BBB-', in
line with the
Country Ceiling for the Communaute Economique et Monetaire
d'Afrique Centrale
(CEMAC) .
Fitch has assigned Cameroon's USD-denominated bonds maturing in
November 2025 a
rating of 'B', in line with the Long-term foreign currency IDR.
The issue rating
is sensitive to any changes in Cameroon's Long-term foreign
currency IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cameroon's 'B' ratings are constrained by low income per capita
and structural
weaknesses, including governance and political risks, while
drawing support from
macroeconomic stability and membership of the franc zone of the
CEMAC. This
assures currency convertibility and reduces foreign exchange
liquidity risks.
Cameroon has continued to deliver robust growth with Fitch
expecting real GDP to
grow by around 5.5% over 2015 to 2017. Large public investments,
including in
electricity provision and basic infrastructure (roads,
communications networks,
ports, dams, and housing) will benefit the economy, alleviating
some of the
structural bottlenecks that weigh on growth potential.
The diversified economy has proven more resilient to shocks than
its
oil-producing peers. Oil accounts for less than 10% of GDP, but
while oil
production is currently rising, it is not a medium-term growth
driver. Current
investment and exploration, notably in the offshore Kribi/Campo
oilfield, could
indicate further potential growth in oil production.
Recurring and growing twin deficits and limited local market
financing capacity
are projected by Fitch to result in an increase in external
non-concessional
borrowing, weakening Cameroon's relatively favourable external
sector and public
finance profiles vs. the 'B' median peer category. Fitch
forecasts a rise in net
external debt-to-GDP to 18.3% in 2015 and 30% by 2017 from 7% in
2014 (vs. a
peer median of 18%).
Public finances are deteriorating, mainly due to a rise in
government spending
(partly reflecting an increase in investment and security
spending) and a
declining share of oil revenues (assuming a peak in production
in 2015). A
number of planned reform measures could improve the collection
of non-oil
revenue. Fitch projects a budget deficit at around 5.5% of GDP
this year, rising
to around 7.5% of GDP by 2017.
Earlier this year, an investment plan equivalent to 5.5% of GDP
was put in place
to boost growth by targeting new investments. The project
pipeline includes
infrastructure investments that are expected to have positive
economic benefits.
However, in Fitch's opinion, the rationale for adding new
projects (given delays
in executing existing ones) is unclear.
The low government debt starting point of 22% of GDP in 2014
(less than half the
'B' rated peer median) affords Cameroon breathing space. Even
with the projected
rapid increase, by 2017 a debt-to-GDP ratio of almost 40% will
still fare well
relative to 52% projected for the peer median. However, given
the rapid pace of
debt accumulation, Cameroon's rating strength relative to peers
could quickly
erode.
With the local market not deep enough to absorb the state's
large and growing
financing needs, the government is increasingly reliant on
borrowing from China
(representing 68% of bilateral debt as of 2Q15) and issued its
debut Eurobond in
November. The USD750m bond was lower in size than previously
expected by the
market, and issued at a yield of 9.75% (relative to an external
debt effective
interest rate of 2.2% in 2014).
A potential shift in the debt profile, from low-cost and
concessional to
higher-cost at market terms, would weaken financing flexibility
and debt
sustainability. According to Fitch's estimates, interest
expenditure will more
than double by 2017, although remaining low relative to some
regional peers.
Interest payments as a percentage of revenues are projected by
Fitch to rise to
5.8% by 2017 from 2.4% in 2014 (vs. a 'B' median of 7.4%).
Fitch views public finance management as a key weakness, even
compared with the
'B' rating category. Government arrears remain high and continue
to artificially
fund the deficit, raising the risk of further fiscal slippage or
the
accumulation of contingent liabilities. Part of the proceeds of
the Eurobond
issue will repay a bridge loan taken out by the government to
repay arrears to
state-owned oil company Sonara.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that while
downside risks to the
rating have increased, the upside and downside risks to the
rating are broadly
balanced.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Further large budget slippages, which accelerate the
accumulation of public
debt.
- A widening of the current account deficit, leading to growing
external
indebtedness.
- Political events triggered at the time of the succession to
President Biya or
an intensification of Boko Haram terrorist activity.
- A slowdown in GDP growth that would worsen debt dynamics and
widen the gap
between GDP growth and per capita incomes compared with rating
peers.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- Genuine efforts by the government to improve the management of
public
finances, leading to a reduction in arrears to public
enterprises and state
suppliers, and an improvement in debt dynamics.
- Effective measures to improve the business climate and growth.
- An increase in hydrocarbons production related to new
discoveries coming
on-stream, generating an additional source of income and
reversing the
trajectory of depleting oil reserves.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch does not expect the conflict with the Boko Haram
terrorist group to be
resolved soon, but at the same time it does not expect the
tensions to escalate
significantly. Security issues linked to the activity of the
Boko Haram
terrorist group remain confined to the north of the country.
- Fitch assumes that the eventual succession to President Biya,
aged 82, will
not result in a material escalation of instability.
- Fitch assumes no break-up of the CEMAC monetary arrangement.
- Fitch's current assumption for Cameroon's medium-term growth
is 5.5%.
- Fitch assumes that the oil price (Brent) will be USD60 per
barrel in 2016, and
USD70 per barrel in 2017.
