(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating
actions on four bond
funds managed by ECM Asset Management Limited (ECM), an
affiliate of Wells Fargo
Asset Management (WFAM). The list of rating actions is as
follows:
Diversified European Credit S.A. (DEC) and European Credit
Luxembourg S.A. (ECL)
Fund Credit Quality Rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Fund Volatility
Rating affirmed
at 'V4'
Diversified Financials Europe S.A. (DFE)
Fund Credit Quality Rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Fund Volatility
Rating affirmed
at 'V5'; both ratings withdrawn.
Pan European Credit S.A. (PEC)
Fund Credit Quality Rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Fund Volatility
Rating downgraded
to 'V4' from 'V2'; both ratings withdrawn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The key rating driver of the affirmation of the Fund Credit
Ratings is the
current and prospective weighted average credit quality of each
funds'
portfolio, which is consistent with Fitch's credit quality
guidelines for funds
rated in the 'BBB' rating category. The negative modifier to the
Fund Credit
Ratings of DEC and DFE reflect their ability to invest a portion
of the
portfolio below the 'BBB' rating category.
The Fund Volatility Ratings of ECL, DEC and DFE are underpinned
by the
systematic interest rate and currency hedging of these funds'
portfolios. The
downgrade of PEC's Volatility Rating reflects the fund's
increased market risk,
resulting from interest rates no longer being hedged.
Leverage in these funds, where allowable, has been maintained at
low levels
during 2015 to date. Despite this, Fitch has calibrated the Fund
Volatility
Ratings to higher leverage levels, with the result that the
ratings are more
conservative than would be suggested by the funds' current
market risk profiles.
Fitch has chosen to withdraw the Fund Credit Ratings and Fund
Volatility Ratings
of DFE and PEC for commercial reasons. Accordingly, Fitch will
no longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage on these funds. Fitch continues
to rate ECL and
DEC.
ASSET CREDIT QUALITY
The weighted average rating factors (WARFs) of DEC, PEC, ECL and
DFE are
consistent with a Fund Credit Rating in the 'BBB' rating
category. Fitch's
rating criteria considers the current rating profile of each
fund, in addition
to the fund's investment guidelines. The funds' portfolios are
currently
concentrated in securities in the 'BBB' and 'A' rating
categories.
DEC's, ECL's and DFE's 'BBB-' ratings reflect their respective
investment
guidelines, which, unlike for PEC, allows for a portion of
investments to be
made in the speculative-grade category.
PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISKS
ECM systematically hedges interest rate risk for DEC, ECL and
DFE, which
effectively minimises interest rate risk. Since August 2015,
interest rate risk
is no longer hedged for PEC.
Spread risk has increased in the portfolios over the past year,
as measured by
spread duration. Leverage has remained negligible across the
funds.
However, leverage can be increased in the funds (with the
exception of PEC), to
a maximum of between 1x to 3x net asset value (depending on each
funds'
investment guidelines). The Fund Volatility Ratings reflect the
potential for
the investment manager to increase leverage to the maximum
permissible levels
allowed.
On the basis of current spread duration and hedged interest
rates risk, DEC's
and ECL's market risk profile is consistent with a 'V4' Fund
Volatility Rating
and DFE with 'V5'. The market risk of PEC has increased since
interest rates
risk was unhedged from August 2015, leading to today's downgrade
in its Fund
Volatility Rating to 'V4' from 'V2'.
FUND PROFILES
All funds are Luxembourg-domiciled medium-term note issuing
programmes (Societes
Anonymes). All of the funds invest primarily in European
investment-grade
credits. The funds are highly diversified and are hedged against
interest rate
(except PEC) and currency risk. All of the funds can take short
positions
(except PEC). The funds can use leverage (except PEC), which is
typically
generated through repurchase agreements.
Total net assets under management (measured by DeNAV) in each
fund were
approximately EUR83m in DEC, EUR313m in ECL, EUR97m in PEC and
EUR3m in DFE as
of end-October 2015. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co (A+ / Stable /
F1) became the
custodian and administrator of the funds in July 2015.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
Founded in 1999, ECM is owned by Wells Fargo & Co
(AA-/Stable/F1+), and is
authorised and regulated by the FCA. ECM is an affiliated
investment advisor of
Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM), the trade name used by the
asset management
businesses of Wells Fargo & Co. WFAM employed 400 people and had
USD348bn assets
under management as at end-June 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES AND SURVEILLANCE
Funds in the 'BBB' rating category are considered to have sound
underlying
credit quality. The fund's assets are expected to maintain a
weighted-average
rating of 'BBB'.
Funds rated 'V4' are expected to have "moderate" or
"moderate-to-high"
sensitivity to market risk. Funds rated 'V5' are expected to
have high
sensitivity to market risk. The Fund Volatility Rating does not
address the
sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from
reduced
liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time.
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the funds'
credit quality or
market risk profile. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's
guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the
ratings. A material
change to the investment advisor's interest rate risk hedging
policy would be
expected to negatively affect the Fund Volatility Ratings. A
material increase
in spread duration for these funds from the current levels,
combined with credit
deterioration, may also result in downgrades to the Fund
Volatility Ratings. A
material decline in the funds' credit quality may lead to a
downgrade to the
Fund Credit Rating.
Conversely, should the investment adviser elect to revise the
investment
guidelines limiting the maximum potential leverage level
allowable in the funds
then this would, all things being equal, positively impact the
Fund Volatility
Ratings.
To maintain the bond fund ratings, ECM provides Fitch with
regular portfolio
information, including details of the portfolio's holdings and
credit quality.
Fitch closely monitors the credit composition of the portfolios
and the overall
market risk profile of the investments.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
ECM.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Simone Capello
Analyst
+442035301193
Committee Chairperson
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+331 44 29 92 81
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Dec 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.