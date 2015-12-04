(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 04 (Fitch) FDA approvals for biologics
accounted for 28% of
all new drug approvals in the last 21 months, up from 17% over
the 2010-13
period, according to Fitch Ratings' latest Global Pharmaceutical
R&D Pipeline
report.
"Biologics will continue to take a larger share of new drug
development in the
next few years, although their impact on sponsor companies
remains uncertain,"
said Robert Kirby, Director.
Since August 2015, two biologics to address high cholesterol
have been approved,
Repatha (Amgen) and Praluent (Sanofi), marking biologics'
entrance into the
cardiovascular market. As with other drugs approved for
hard-to-treat patients,
debates about their pricing continue.
Fitch believes the FDA will continue to focus on priority drug
reviews for drugs
that satisfy unmet medical needs. The number of new molecular
entities approved
by the FDA in the first nine months of 2015 decreased by four
relative to the
same period last year.
Fitch's Global Pharmaceutical R&D Pipeline report examines the
research and
development activities of 13 global pharmaceutical companies in
Fitch's
portfolio.
The full report, 'Global Pharmaceutical R&D Pipeline: Insights
on Approvals,' is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
