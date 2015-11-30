(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 30 (Fitch) Rating headroom for EMEA corporates
will be tight in
2016 as the emerging market slowdown, low commodity prices and
an active M&A
market limit any improvement in companies' financial
flexibility, Fitch Ratings
says.
Rating headroom measures how much breathing space companies have
before they
reach their tightest quantitative downgrade guidelines. The
measure improved to
5.1% in 2015 from just 3% in 2014, largely driven by a spate of
downgrades in
2015, which increase headroom because the new downgrade
guidelines are rebased
at the lower rating level. We expect only a gradual rise to 7.5%
in 2016 and
10.3% in 2017 as slowly improving economic conditions for
developed European
economies help to lift companies' cash generation and debt
capacity.
While our base case is for modest improvement, risks are
weighted to the
downside. For example, we expect M&A activity to be brisk, but
measured and
focussed on strategic assets. However, a sharper-than-expected
rise in
debt-funded acquisitions could rapidly erode rating headroom.
Looking at individual sectors, oil and gas producers and miners
saw their rating
headroom and debt capacity eroded by low commodity prices in
2014 and 2015.
However, the consumer and health care sector turned a corner and
is seeing
steady improvements as economic conditions slowly improve.
The relatively cyclical industrials sector is expected to show a
sharp
improvement of 9.1 percentage points in 2016 rating headroom,
led by the
automotive industry where rising car sales and cost-saving
measures will
strengthen key metrics. Aerospace and defence companies should
contribute to the
sector's improving headroom, but building materials companies
will face negative
headroom until 2017 as deleveraging has been delayed by frequent
M&A activity.
For more detail on our expectations for EMEA companies' rating
headroom, debt
capacity and free cash flow generation, see "EMEA Corporate
Rating Headroom to
Remain Tight" published today and available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
