(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR, December 10 (Fitch) The outlook for Central
American banks remains
stable in 2016, despite a challenging operating environment
which includes
decreased growth, pressured margins, and increased credit costs
driven by asset
deterioration, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
'Most banks are well prepared to weather higher risks without
jeopardizing their
creditworthiness. Additionally, a sizeable number of banks may
receive timely
support from their shareholders if needed,' said Marcela
Galicia, Director of
Fitch's Financial Institutions Group.
Costa Rican banks are most exposed to challenging economic
conditions, resulting
in a negative sector outlook. Fitch expects loan growth below
10% and
profitability to underperform peer averages.
El Salvador's slow local economy will limit credit growth to 5%,
driven by a
disproportionate growth in consumer loans.
In Honduras, single-digit loan growth is expected with weak
asset quality when
compared to other banking systems in the region. The effects of
Banco
Continental's forced liquidation have been contained by
regulatory actions.
Nicaragua is expected to outperform peers with loan growth of
15% to 18%,
supported by good asset quality. At around 1%, non-performing
loans-to-total
loans is expected to remain strong.
The Dominican Republic banking sector has the only positive
outlook in the
region, supported by a dynamic economy and strong macroeconomic
conditions.
For more information, a special report titled '2016 Outlook:
Central America
and Dominican Republic Banks' is available on the Fitch Ratings
web site at
www.fitchratings.com.
