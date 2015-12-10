(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR, December 10 (Fitch) With risks on the rise,
competition pressuring
profitability, and limited ability to absorb losses, Panamanian
banks face a
negative sector outlook according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
"Risks in the Panamanian banking system are on the rise, but the
impact on the
banks' balance sheets is expected to be gradual due to the still
favorable
operating environment", said Rolando Martinez, Director, Fitch
Ratings.
Past due loans will increase at a slow but steady pace, but due
to the wide
diversity of banks and the seasoning of consumer loans granted
at less stringent
standards, some small banks face higher risks.
Banks with low profitability and tight capital continue to see
limited loss
absorption capacity.
Customer deposits should remain stable with competition to
attract deposits
increasing costs, pushing banks to seek a greater proportion of
wholesale
funding.
Liquidity should remain adequate, though some investments might
lose value if
international interest rates rise.
"The industry has limited upside potential in the short term,
with any
improvement unlikely until pressure on interest margins,
profitability, and
asset quality is reduced," said Rene Medrano, Senior Director,
Fitch Ratings.
For more information, a special report titled "2016 Outlook:
Panamanian Banks"
is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at
www.fitchratings.com.
