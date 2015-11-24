(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Communications, Taipei Branch's (BOCOM Taipei) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(twn)' and National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS NATIONAL RATINGS BOCOM Taipei's ratings and Outlook reflect the credit profile of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (BOCOM; A/Stable/F1), which corresponds to 'AA+(twn)' on Fitch's Taiwan National rating scale. The ratings capture its legal status as a branch of BOCOM and the highly integrated nature of its operations with the head office. BOCOM's Issuer Default Rating is underpinned by the agency's expectation of an extremely high probability of support, if required, from the Chinese government. SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT The bonds are rated at the same level as BOCOM Taipei's National Long-Term Rating and are accordingly affirmed. The bond rating reflects the relative vulnerability of default of its senior obligations within the national scale for Taiwan. It is rated in accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating senior unsecured bond instruments. RATING SENSITIVITIES NATIONAL RATINGS Any rating action on BOCOM could trigger a similar rating action on BOCOM Taipei's ratings. SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT Any changes to ratings of the notes will be directly correlated to changes in BOCOM's IDR, which in turn will reflect any shift in the perceived willingness or ability of China's government to support BOCOM in a full and timely manner. The rating actions are as follows: National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Stable; National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'; and Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)' Contact: Primary Analysts Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Associate Director +886 2 8175 7605 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.