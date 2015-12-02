(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Chinese Department Stores here HONG KONG, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings sees the challenges faced by Chinese department stores as structural rather than cyclical and expects weakness in same-store-sales (SSS) growth to persist for at least another 12-18 months, according to a new report on the 2016 outlook for the Chinese Department Store sector. Fitch's Rating Outlooks for companies in the sector are negative, primarily due to declining SSS, which have put margins under pressure. Fitch expects department stores to operate with higher leverage over the next one to two years. The full report '2016 Outlook: Chinese Department Stores' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com', or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Yee Man Chin Director +852 2263 9696 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19F, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Yi Zhang Analyst +86 21 5097 3390 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.