HONG KONG, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings sees the challenges
faced by
Chinese department stores as structural rather than cyclical and
expects
weakness in same-store-sales (SSS) growth to persist for at
least another 12-18
months, according to a new report on the 2016 outlook for the
Chinese
Department Store sector.
Fitch's Rating Outlooks for companies in the sector are
negative, primarily due
to declining SSS, which have put margins under pressure. Fitch
expects
department stores to operate with higher leverage over the next
one to two
years.
The full report '2016 Outlook: Chinese Department Stores' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com', or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Yi Zhang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3390
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
