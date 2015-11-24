(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) Norway's maintenance of its policy
response to lower
oil prices demonstrates its position as one of the most
resilient oil-exporting
sovereigns, Fitch Ratings says. Recent GDP data show that the
broader economy is
not immune to the effects of the price fall, but also highlight
offsetting
factors such as exchange rate depreciation.
Oil prices are weighing on growth. Mainland GDP rose 0.2% qoq in
3Q15, after
0.3% increases in each of the first two quarters of this year,
Statistics Norway
said last week. Mainland growth has been weak since 2H14 as
production falls
among suppliers to the petroleum industry, where investment has
been falling
since the autumn of 2013.
But quarterly outturns are broadly in line with our
expectations, which also
incorporate the impact of exchange rate depreciation and the
authorities' policy
responses. Krone depreciation and signs of slower wage growth
are improving
competitiveness and boosting exports. Traditional exports grew
5.8% on an annual
basis in the first three quarters of this year.
Monetary and fiscal policy responses are also offsetting some of
the oil-related
economic drag. Norges Bank kept its key policy rate at an
all-time low of 0.75%
on 5 November. Prudent management of oil revenues, which accrue
to the Sovereign
Wealth Fund (SWF), has created space for counter-cyclical fiscal
easing.
Norway's 2016 budget proposal is mildly expansionary. It
includes tax reductions
worth around NOK9bn (around 0.3% of GDP). The Ministry of
Finance estimates the
budget's fiscal impulse at 0.7% of GDP.
The fall in oil prices does mean that government net cash flow
from petroleum
activities will dip below the non-oil budget deficit in 2016,
for the first time
since the mid-1990s. As a result, 2016 budget financing
assumptions include a
very small net outflow from the SWF of NOK3.7bn (around 0.1% of
GDP), using an
oil price assumption of NOK440/b, USD51/b at current exchange
rates.
This is consistent with our calculation of Norway's fiscal
breakeven oil prices
(where oil revenues balance government spending) based on
production and
exchange rates so far this year, of USD47.7/b. This is the
lowest for any
Fitch-rated major oil exporter, although Norway's transfer of
all its net cash
flow from the petroleum industry to the SWF, and transfer back
to the central
government of what it needs for budgetary financing, can
complicate comparisons
with other sovereigns.
Lower oil prices and a protracted fall in oil investment were
reflected in our
revised growth forecasts when we affirmed Norway's 'AAA'/Stable
sovereign rating
last month. We expect mainland GDP to increase 1.3% this year
and 1.6% next
year, down from our previous forecasts by 0.2pp and 0.6pp,
respectively. The
affirmation indicates resilience to the oil shock,
notwithstanding slower
growth. The SWF provides a large buffer, and krone depreciation
has also
supported the fiscal and external positions.
Click here to view our most recent Full Rating Report on Norway.
t_id=872662">Click here to view our most recent Full Rating
Report on
Norway.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
