SINGAPORE, November 30 (Fitch) South Korean regulators'
forthcoming initiatives
in the insurance sector are positive for insurers' capital and
risk management
capabilities, Fitch Ratings says in a new report.
For instance, the regulator plans to strengthen industry
capitalisation and
financial strength through the implementation of a tighter
regulatory capital
regime - the confidence level used to calibrate various
insurance risk factors
would increase to 99% from 95%. This would push South Korean
insurers to devote
more attention to risk management.
With the increase in regulatory capital requirement, South
Korean insurers are
likely to turn to the debt/capital markets for funding if
needed. The industry
debt leverage ratios for both Korean life and non-life insurers
are below 2%,
indicating room for more issuance.
The life sector is challenged to continue managing the negative
spread burden,
as the low-interest-rate environment lingers. This arose from
insurers offering
high guaranteed rates on endowment products in the 1990s. Life
insurers have
gradually diluted the effect of that legacy on their portfolios
by issuing more
policies with low or non-guaranteed benefits. Fitch thinks that
the extent of
these negative spreads is unlikely to be as severe as that in
the 1990s.
Fitch expects Korean life and non-life insurers to continue
seeking overseas
business expansion opportunities to supplement modest domestic
business growth.
The emerging markets in Asia, such as Indonesia and China, which
have more
attractive business potential, are potential investment
destinations.
The report "2016 Outlook: South Korean Insurance" is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
