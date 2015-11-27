(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Russian
City of Volzhskiy's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'B+' with Stable Outlooks and a Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'B'. The agency also has affirmed the city's National Long-term
rating at
'A-(rus)' with Stable Outlook.
The city's outstanding senior unsecured debt has also been
affirmed at
'B+'/'A-(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged expectation of the
city's weak
operating performance in 2015-2017 but stable debt levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B+' rating reflects the small size of Volzhskiy's budget
and the city's
high dependence on the decisions of the regional and federal
authorities, which
lead to volatile performance and low shock resilience. The
ratings also reflect
the city's weak liquidity, short-term direct risk, albeit
moderate in absolute
terms and the recovery of the city's budgetary performance in
2014 and 2015.
Fitch expects Volzhskiy's operating margin to stabilise at 3%-4%
and the current
margin to be close to zero in 2015-2017, while the deficit
before debt will
narrow to RUB115m in 2015 from RUB140.7m a year earlier. The
city intends to
balance the budget over the medium term and Fitch projects a
gradual narrowing
of the deficit before debt variation to 0.5%-1% of total revenue
in 2016-2017
from an average 2.6% in 2014-2015.
Volzhskiy's operating performance recovered strongly in 2014
with an operating
margin of 5.8%, compared with a negative 4% in 2012 and 2013.
This was driven by
a near doubling of current transfers from Volgograd Region
(B+/Stable/B), which
compensated for the city's tax revenue decline. Over the last
three years, the
city has lost 10pp of its personal income tax (PIT) share in
return for the
transfer of healthcare expenditure and staffing costs for
pre-school education
to the regional budget.
Fitch expects Volzhskiy's direct risk to represent a moderate
38% of current
revenue by end-2015 (end-2014: 36%). We expect the city's
absolute direct risk
to remain constant or marginally increase in 2016-2017, but to
reduce relative
to current revenue. Despite its moderate overall debt burden,
the city is highly
exposed to on-going refinancing pressure given its weak cash
position and high
proportion of short-term bank loans due within the next 12
months.
The city in early 2015 issued RUB300m domestic 2020 bonds to
lengthen its debt
maturity profile. The new bonds accounted for 27% of direct risk
at 1 November
2015 and partly mitigate refinancing pressure. However, the city
faces a
repayment of RUB665m of bank loans (60% of direct risk) in 2016
and Fitch will
closely monitor its ability to cope with refinancing risk.
With 326,720 inhabitants, Volzhskiy is the second-largest city
in the Volgograd
region after the regional capital, the City of Volgograd. The
city's economy is
dominated by processing industries and, together with the City
of Volgograd,
forms a strong regional industrial agglomeration. In 2014, the
region's economy
grew only 0.5% in real terms following the deterioration of the
domestic
economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An improvement in budgetary performance with a sustainable
positive current
balance, and maintenance of moderate direct risk, could lead to
an upgrade.
Significant growth in direct risk above 70% of current revenue
with continuing
reliance on short-term debt, along with a weak operating balance
insufficient to
cover interest payments, would lead to a downgrade.
ail=31
