(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BOGOTA, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects Colombian
telecommunication
company ratings to remain stable in 2016 despite the likelihood
of increasing
competitive pressures during the year, according to a new report
published
today. Competition is bound to intensify as major
telecommunication players make
efforts to penetrate and consolidate their network integration
in order to
provide convergent services with an emphasis on mobility.
The degree of further profitability erosion will depend on the
price strategy to
be followed by market leaders such as Claro and whether market
share objectives
lead to commoditization of data services, one of the business
segments with an
important potential contribution to future ARPU evolution. Fitch
estimates
industry-wide EBITDAR margins will continue to lose ground given
observed
competitive trends.
The full report 'Outlook 2016: Colombia Telecommunications' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Julio Ugueto
Associate Director
Fitch Ratings Colombia
+571 326 9999 Ext.1038
Fitch Ratings Colombia
Calle 69A No. 9-85
Bogota, Colombia
Alvin Lim
Director
+1-312-368-3114
Diana Sicard
Analyst
+571 326 9999 Ext.1046
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
2016 Outlook: Colombia Telecommunications (Mobile Data and
Nontraditional
Services Are Key to Improve Performance)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.