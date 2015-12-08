(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 08 (Fitch) Chilean corporates face challenging
conditions due
to weak GDP growth, low commodity prices, and cash flow
pressures from
corporates with exposure to Brazil, according to Fitch Ratings'
Chilean
Corporate Outlook Report.
'Credit metrics are expected to remain under pressure;
nevertheless, downgrades
should be limited in 2016 as most of these credits continue to
improve their
cost structures', according to Alejandra Fernandez, a Director
at Fitch.
Leverage has increased for the majority of the 28 Chilean
corporates with
international ratings over the past few years. The median
adjusted net
debt-to-EBITDAR ratio as of June 2015 was 3.9x, a decline when
compared with
2.3x in December 2011. Negative operating cash flow trends have
been a key
driver of higher leverage.
An important contributor to rising debt levels has been
debt-funded M&A
activity, which has expanded the presence of many corporates in
Peru, Colombia
and Brazil. Investments in Brazil remain as pressure points for
Chilean
corporates, with 10 issuers operating in that country.
Positively, foreign exchange risk is largely manageable for the
28 Chilean
corporates in aggregate. Derivatives are common and issuers can
find instruments
that match the terms of the bonds. Issuers have done a
reasonable job balancing
the currency of their debt versus the currency of their cash
flow.
The Chilean special report titled 'Challenges Persist' is
available on the Fitch
Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the
link.
