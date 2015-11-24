(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Bio-Rad
Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad), including the 'BBB-' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR).
The ratings apply to approximately $438 million of debt at Sept.
30, 2015.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bio-Rad's historically conservative financial policy is
reflected by gross
leverage that has consistently remained below 2.5x. Following
the repayment of
subordinated debt in 2013, leverage has been maintained below
1.5x, due to the
absence of acquisitions of significant size. While current
leverage is strong
for the rating level, Fitch believes the reduction is likely
temporary given the
rapid pace of consolidation taking place within the life
sciences industry. In
the meantime, Bio-Rad's low debt load provides ample cushion
while EBITDA
remains pressured by elevated expenses dedicated to internal
projects.
A significant proportion of recurring sales, representing around
70% of the
company total, has supported a history of relatively stable
currency neutral
revenues and cash flows. In addition, Bio-Rad's geographically
diversified
product portfolio and end-markets limits exposure to various
challenges within
the life science and clinical diagnostic industries, including
tightened
government funding in certain countries. Given these favorable
attributes, Fitch
sees sustained organic revenue growth in the low single digits
over the ratings
horizon, although foreign exchange (FX) headwinds will lead to
reported revenue
declines in 2015.
Bio-Rad considers itself to be a value-based acquirer and, given
high valuations
of targets in the life sciences space, activity since 2012 has
been modest and
directed at filling gaps in the product portfolio via tuck-in
purchases.
Although Bio-Rad has not completed any acquisitions of
meaningful size for the
past three years, Fitch views this as a reflection of the
company's disciplined
investment approach rather than a lack of commitment to business
development. As
industry consolidation is endemic, Fitch anticipates that
Bio-Rad will continue
to focus on reasonably priced targets to extend capabilities,
but also does not
discount the possibility of a transformational acquisition under
the premise of
Bio-Rad's conservative financial stance.
Bio-Rad's EBITDA margins in 2014 and year-to-date 2015 have
generally ranged
between 14%-15%, which is roughly 400-500 basis points (bp)
lower than peak
levels last achieved in 2011 and 2012. While 200 bps of the
decline in 2015 may
be attributed to FX headwinds, the remaining deterioration
reflects enhanced
investments in infrastructure and systems that began in 2013 and
is unlikely to
dissipate until the company's roll out of its enterprise
resource planning (ERP)
system is completed, likely not before 2018.
Leverage Historically Low
Bio-Rad has historically held a conservative stance on balance
sheet management,
favoring internal investment and select bolt-on acquisitions
while foregoing
shareholder-friendly activities. The financial policy has
consistently yielded
gross debt leverage below 2.5x even while EBITDA has been
pressured by
increasing expenses dedicated to internal projects and
incremental costs from
acquisitions. Fitch believes this approach will continue through
the long term.
In 2013, the company repaid subordinated debt from cash that
resulted in
leverage dropping below 1.5x, leaving significant cushion for
the company to
continue its long-term ERP implementation as well as acquire
external
developmental projects. The company has one outstanding debt
issue of $425
million that is due in 2020.
Life Sciences Outpacing Clinical Diagnostics
Bio-Rad's operates in two segments Life Sciences (roughly
one-third of revenue)
and Clinical Diagnostics (two-thirds of revenue). The Life
Sciences business
has recently grown faster than the Clinical Diagnostics segment,
benefitting
from strong demand for the company's Bio-Rad's Droplet Digital
PCR, western
blotting, process chromatography media, and cell biology
products. Growth in
the Clinical Diagnostics segment has recently been pressured by
consolidation
and pricing pressures in European markets, particularly in
France.
Looking forward, Fitch believes the Clinical Diagnostics
business will continue
to grow at a steady rate in the low single digits (currency
neutral), as the
unfavorable impact of lab consolidation and pricing pressure is
offset by steady
patient need and stabilized by a high percentage of recurring
revenues. Fitch
anticipates that growth in Bio-Rad's Life Sciences business will
outpace
Clinical Diagnostics over the next three years, aided by new
product
introductions, with average sales growth expected to hover in
the low- to
mid-single digits on a currency-neutral basis. As Life Sciences
historically
generates lower margins than diagnostics, the shift in product
mix will also
challenge margin expansion.
Internal Investment Prioritized
Bio-Rad strives to build long-term growth devoting capital to
asset purchasing
and internal development funding rather than
shareholder-friendly activities.
Bio-Rad, while strong in its markets, must focus on new product
differentiation
and technology to maintain share against larger competitors in
both the life
science and diagnostics spaces. Fitch views internal research
and development
investment that averages around 10% of overall company revenues
at approximately
$200 million annually favorably. Business development plays a
key role in the
company's strategy as it builds scale to compete effectively in
its
marketplaces. Bio-Rad is a value-based acquirer, and as such,
activity since
2012 has been modest and directed at filling gaps in the product
portfolio via
tuck-in purchases.
Higher Capital Investment Sustained
The installation of a corporate-wide ERP system will require
elevated operating
expenses through the next 2-3 years. Investment into the program
has led to
margin compression since 2013 given the added labor needed to
complete the
project in the U.S. A more cost- and time-intensive rollout
throughout Europe
will start in April 2017 at a total cost of between $150
million-$200 million
over the next three years. Fitch sees the project cost weighing
on margins with
little benefit derived from the efforts even upon system
completion in North
America expected in 2015.
Fitch therefore expects that EBITDA margins will continue to
approximate recent
levels between 14%-15% for the next three years. Possible upside
to this
expectation could result from a reversal in FX exchange rates or
if sales ramp
up quickly for recent new products, including Bio-Rad's Droplet
Digital PCR and
Bio-Plex Multiplex diagnostic system, providing these products
with sufficient
scale to offset their development costs.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Reported revenues increase in 2014 to 2018 by a CAGR of 0.3%,
reflecting
sustained FX headwinds in 2015 followed by stronger growth later
in the forecast
period.
--EBITDA growth resulting from modest revenues growth and
largely stable
operating margins
--Free cash flow averages between $90 million-$100 million
reflecting continued,
elevated investments in capital projects, partially offset by
modest debt
servicing requirements and lack of shareholder dividend.
--Modest-sized debt-funded acquisitions over the forecast
period, resulting in
gross debt leverage ranging between 2.0x-2.5x.
--Fitch views the likelihood of share repurchasing and/or
transformational
leveraging transactions as low, however, given the company's
traditionally
conservative financial policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of Bio-Rad's 'BBB-' IDR requires managing leverage
(debt-to-EBITDA)
in the range of 2.0x to 2.5x. Current leverage below 2.0x is
strong for the
rating level, but Fitch believes the reduction is likely
temporary given the
rapid pace of consolidation taking place within the life
sciences industry. Low
leverage provides flexibility as margins are pressured by
significant investment
to the company's implementation of a system-wide ERP system, and
internal and
external projects to drive sustained growth and increase scale.
Positive rating action would require a return of EBITDA margins
to historical
levels in the high teens driven by cost savings capture,
successful uptake of
new product introductions, and benefits from ERP system
completion, as well as
gross leverage maintained below 2.0x
A downgrade out of investment grade would likely result from a
large debt-funded
acquisition or shareholder-friendly transaction that would drive
leverage above
3.0x without a plan to reduce leverage to below 2.5x within
12-18 months. In
addition, negative rating action could be prompted by
significantly pressured
operating margins from an accelerating weak market environment
or heavy
competition.
SIMPLE MATURITY PROFILE, SOLID LIQUIDITY
Bio-Rad's cash and short-term investments of $866 million
exceeded outstanding
debt of $438 million on Sept. 30, 2015, and consisted primarily
of $425 million
of senior unsecured notes due 2020. Approximately 53% of the
cash and securities
balance resides in the U.S. and is sufficient to fund operations
and on-going
projects given no commitment to share repurchasing or dividend
initiation. In
addition, the company has full availability under its $200
million senior
unsecured revolving credit facility. Cash balances may remain
high in the
absence of business development activities.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms Bio-Rad's ratings as indicated:
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior Unsecured Notes rating at 'BBB-';
--Senior Unsecured bank facility rating at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
