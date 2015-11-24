(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of BR MALLS
Participacoes S.A. (BRMalls) as follows:
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+';
--Local currency IDR at 'BB+';
--Long-term national scale rating at 'AA(bra)';
--BRL400 million local debentures, first and second tranches due
in 2017 and
2019, at 'AA (bra)';
--BRL400 million local debentures due in 2016 at 'AA (bra)';
--BRL270 million local debentures due in 2016 at 'AA(bra)'.
Fitch has also affirmed the following rating of BR Malls
International Finance
Limited (Finco):
--USD405 million perpetual notes at 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook remains Positive.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations of continued
consistent
operational performance during 2015-2016 despite Brazil's
challenging
operational environment. BRMALLS' ratings incorporate its
business position as
the largest Brazilian shopping center operator, stable and
predictable cash flow
generation, geographical and property revenue base
diversification, and low
working capital requirements with renters responsible for most
maintenance
expenses. The ratings also factor in BRMALLS' growth strategy,
stable capital
structure, a large pool of unencumbered assets, and successful
track record in
growing the business. The company's consistent use of a balance
of equity and
debt to fund its organic and inorganic growth during the past
five years has
kept leverage levels low relative to the value of its assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Resilient Operational Performance Despite Brazil's Environment:
The company is
projected to maintain healthy occupancy rates of around 96%
while net late
payments should remain manageable in the 3% to 5% range. Despite
some weakness
in tenant sales and same-store sales, EBITDA margins are
expected to remain
stable at around 80%.
Modest Revenue Growth: Fitch expects BRMALLS to reach moderate
annual revenue
growth rates during 2015-2016 in the 4%-7% range. This view
incorporates the
company's current revenue trend in the context of Brazil's
current macro
business environment. BRMalls' net revenue grew 5.2% during the
first nine
months of 2015 against 2014's same period.
Moderate Leverage: The company's total debt as of Sept. 30,
2015, was BRL5.6
billion, which includes BRL2.3 billion in public debt. The
company's
U.S.-dollar-denominated debt - perpetual notes - represents
approximately 26% of
its total debt. BRMalls' net leverage has been stable at around
4.5x during the
last five years. Net leverage is expected to trend below 4x in
2016-2017. No
significant additional debt is anticipated during this period.
Focus on Organic Growth: The company's capital intensity ratio,
measured as
total capital expenditures (capex) to revenue ratio, was 89%,
53%, and 48%,
respectively, in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Fitch projects this ratio
to remain in the
20%-30% range during 2015-2017. The company is expected to be
free cash flow
(FCF) negative during 2015-2016 as it executes its capex plan.
BR Malls'
negative FCF during this period is anticipated to be covered
primarily by
proceeds generated from recent asset divestures.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Key assumptions within Fitch's rating case for BRMalls' ratings
include:
--Total owned gross leasable area (GLA) of 969,000), 978,000;
and 1.054 million
square meters (sm) by year-end 2015, 2016 and 2017,
respectively.
--Occupancy levels around 97% during 2015-2017. Annual revenue
growth of 4.2%,
6.5% and 15.7%, in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively.
--EBITDA margin remains at historical levels around 80%.
--Capital intensity, measured as the total capex to revenue
ratio, at 25%, 20%
and 20% in 2015, 2016 and, 2017, respectively.
--Main developments: Shopping Estacao Cuiaba (35,235 sm owned
GLA) and Catuai
Shopping Cascavel (20,668 sm owned GLA) to be opened during
2017-2018.
--No acquisition activity during 2015-2017.
--Net proceeds around BRL320 million from asset divestures
received in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Actions: BRMALLS' ratings currently have a
Positive Rating
Outlook. It reflects Fitch's expectations of continued
consistent operational
performance despite Brazil's current business environment. The
combination of
the following may have a positive impact on BRMalls' ratings:
--Capacity to consistently maintain EBITDA margin and occupancy
around 80% and
96%, respectively during 2015-2016;
--Net leverage trending to levels at or below 4x during
2015-2016;
--Improvement in the company's debt payment schedule reflected
in lower debt due
during the next 24 months relative to the company's cash
position;
--Interest coverage trending consistently to levels above 2.25x
toward 2017 upon
current capex plan execution;
--Capacity to consistently maintain unencumbered assets-to-net
unsecured debt
coverage consistently around 3x.
Negative Rating Actions: Fitch would consider a negative rating
action if the
company's financial profile deteriorates due to some combination
of the
following: aggressive capex, adverse macroeconomic trends
leading to weaker
credit metrics, significant dividend distributions, and higher
vacancy rates or
deteriorating lease conditions.
The following factors may also have a negative impact on
BRMalls' ratings:
--Net leverage consistently trending to levels around 5x;
--Deterioration in EBITDA margin (trending to levels around 76%)
and occupancy
below expected levels;
--Material increase in secured debt / total debt ratio above
current levels of
50%;
--Fitch's expectation of limited improvement in the company's
debt payment
schedule from current levels;
--Unencumbered assets-to-net unsecured debt coverage
consistently below 2.5x.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: The company is expected to maintain sound
levels of
liquidity considering its expected levels of available cash,
stable interest
coverage ratio, unencumbered asset level, and credit access. The
company's
interest coverage was 2x during the last 12-month period ended
on Sept. 30, 2015
(LTM September 2015), and it is expected to remain stable at
this level during
2015-2016.The company's debt payment schedule is manageable and
it is expected
to improve post-refinancing in 2016.
