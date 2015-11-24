(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/RIO DE JANEIRO, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Localiza
Rent a Car S.A. 's (Localiza) ratings as follows:
--Foreign currency (FC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Local currency IDR at 'BBB'
--Long-term National Scale Rating at 'AAA(bra)';
--Unsecured sixth, seventh, ninth debenture issuance at
'AAA(bra)'.
The Rating Outlook for Localiza's FC IDR is Negative due to the
'BBB' Country
Ceiling of Brazil, which constrains this rating, and the
Negative Outlook of the
sovereign's FC IDR. The Outlooks for Localiza's Local Currency
IDR and its
National Scale Rating are Stable.
Localiza's 'BBB' ratings reflect its dominant business position
within the car
and fleet rental industry in Brazil, its strong operational
efficiency, robust
liquidity, and continued commitment to a conservative capital
structure. Fitch
expects only a slight deterioration in Localiza's credit metrics
for 2015 and
2016 due to the recession, as the company's business model has
allowed it adjust
to economic cycles. Localiza's sizable pool of unencumbered
fleet vehicles is
considered a source of liquidity and further bolsters its
financial flexibility.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Competitive Advantages Support Strong Business Profile
Localiza has a very strong competitive position in the Brazilian
market. The
company's leadership gives it a strong negotiating power with
the automobile
manufacturers and enables it to efficiently dilute fixed costs
while maintaining
adequate operating margins. Localiza's prominent used car sales
distribution
channel further supports its competitive advantages and enhances
its financial
flexibility. The company has a low cost of financing and strong
access to credit
markets, which further improves its competitiveness.
Profitability and Operating Cash Flow Under Pressure
Fierce competition and inflation costs have pressured Localiza's
profitability,
while higher interest expenses have weakened operating cash
flow. Localiza has
just launched a new yield management system that together with
new cost
reduction initiatives are expected to partially offset margin
deterioration
during 2016. Going forward, Localiza's solid business expertise
and conservative
approach in its pricing strategy will be key to avoiding further
deterioration
in its profitability on a potential further deceleration in the
used car market.
Localiza's performance is closely connected to its pricing
strategy for selling
used vehicles.
The tough macro scenario and more aggressive pricing strategy of
some
competitors have limited Localiza's ability to grow. During the
LTM ended Sept.
30, 2015, net revenues grew 4% from 2014, reaching BRL4 billion,
while operating
fleet growth was 2.8%. In the same period, EBITDAR and funds
from operations
(FFO) were almost stable at BRL1.1 billion and BRL2.5 billion,
respectively.
During 2013, these figures were BRL1 billion and BRL2.3 billion.
Increased labor
costs and store rentals have been pressuring Localiza's
profitability, limiting
scale gains. During LTM Sept. 30 2015, Localiza's EBITDAR margin
declined to
27.2%, which compares unfavorably with the historical range of
29% and 31%.
Going forward Fitch foresees EBITDAR margins ranging from
26%-29%.
Weaker Free Cash Flow (FCF) Generation; Financial Flexibility
Persist
The car and fleet rental industry demands significant
investments in fleet
renewal to support business growth. The company has successfully
developed an
asset sales strategy that allows it to sell around 70,000 used
vehicles per
year. This has enabled Localiza to sell vehicles consistently,
including during
the negative cycles of the industry and difficult economic
environment. While
light vehicle sales in Brazil dropped 34% through the first 10
months of 2015,
Localiza's sales declined 5.6% in the period, but average prices
were up 11%.
Its strategy to operate with a very young fleet allows it to
postpone fleet
renewal and its strong sales channel helps to avoid further
depreciation in
selling prices. The proceeds from car sales have largely funded
fleet renewal,
given the significant discounts obtained from auto manufacturers
for new
vehicles. During LTM Sept. 30, 2015, capex for fleet renewal
totaled BRL20
billion, and capex for growth, net of used car sales, reached
BRL53 million.
Helping to offset these disbursements, proceeds from used car
sales totaled
BRL1.8 billion.
During LTM Sept. 30, 2015, Localiza reported negative FCF of
BRL76 million,
after BRL2.4 billion of capital expenditures and dividends of
BRL126 million.
During difficult scenarios for the industry, Localiza has had
the flexibility to
improve its FCF generation by lowering its capex expenditures,
as most of its
capital investments are geared toward increasing the size of its
fleet.
Excluding capex related to expansion, Localiza generated BRL13
million of
negative FCF during LTM Sept. 30, 2015, an increase from
BRL113.7 million in
2014, but still a deterioration from the BRL276 million average
from 2010-2013,
per Fitch`s calculations. Fitch forecast Localiza's FCF to
remain slightly
negative during 2015 and 2016, in the range of BRL20 million to
BRL60 million.
Strong Credit Metrics
Localiza has a track record of strong credit protection measures
for the
industry. From 2011 through the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2015,
Localiza's FFO
Adjusted Leverage averaged 1.4x, while the averages for its net
adjusted
debt/EBITDAR ratio was 2.3x. Fitch expects Localiza to keep FFO
Adjusted
Leverage at around 1.5x in the long term. For 2015 and 2016,
Fitch's forecast is
for FFO Adjusted Leverage of 1.5x and 1.7x, and then a decline
to 1.5x through
2018 based on the recovery of operating margins. The potential
market value of
Localiza's relatively modern vehicle fleet is about 1.7x the
value of its net
debt. Localiza could monetize these assets in the event of a
cash flow crisis,
since they are not linked to guarantees.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-- Low-single-digit decline in total operating fleet in 2016
with marginal
improvement in 2017;
-- Softer EBITDAR margins in the 26%-29% range;
-- FCF neutral-to-slightly negative (lower by BRL60 million);
-- Cash balance remains sound compared to short-term debt;
-- Dividends at 25% of net income;
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action:
-- Change in management commitment to a strong liquidity
position;
--Deterioration in leverage ratio, measured by FFO Adjusted
Leverage, to more
than 1.8x on sustained basis;
-- EBITDA margins declining below 22% on a sustained basis;
-- Deterioration of the coverage ratio fleet value to net value
to below 1.5x;
Also, a further negative rating action on Brazil's sovereign
ratings and country
ceiling could result in negative rating action for the company's
foreign
currency IDR and debt ratings. Conversely, positive rating
actions are limited
by Brazil's country ceiling of 'BBB' and the industry's inherent
risk profile.
LIQUIDITY
Localiza's management has adopted a conservative and proactive
financial
strategy to limit the risks associated with its exposure to the
cyclical and
capital intensive nature of its business. On Sept. 30, 2015, the
company had
total adjusted debt of BRL3.4 billion and cash of BRL1.3
billion. Localiza shows
a quite strong debt amortization schedule, with cash sufficient
to cover all
debt coming due until mid-2018. Localiza's sizable pool of
unencumbered fleet is
also considered a source of liquidity. As of Sept. 30 2015, the
company reported
a fleet market value of approximately BRL3.3 billion, which
corresponded to net
debt coverage of 1.7x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Debora Jalles
Director
+1-312-606-2338
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Renato Donatti
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2215
Committee Chairperson
Joe Bormann, CFA
Managing Director
+ 1 312 368-3349
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Nov. 18, 2015]
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=995288
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.