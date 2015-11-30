(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Korea
Telecommunications Services
here
SEOUL, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a report today
that credit
profiles for South Korean telecommunications companies are
likely to remain
stable in 2016 with softer competition in the wireless market.
The effective implementation of the Handset Distribution Act
continues to keep
excessive competition among Korean telecom operators in check.
The operating
margins of SK Telecom Co., Ltd (SKT, A-/Stable) and KT
Corporation (KT,
A-/Stable) are weak for their rating levels, but are likely to
improve slightly,
as we expect marketing costs to remain at a low level in 2016.
We expect the increase in wireless data traffic volume to raise
average revenue
per user (ARPU) in 2016, despite the slowing growth in LTE
users. Fitch
forecasts ARPU for SKT and KT to rise in the low-single-digits
in 2016.
Fitch expects the Korean telecom operators to continue to
generate robust
operating cash flow, underpinned by improved operating
performance and modest
working capital needs. However, SKT's leverage ratio is likely
to increase due
to the acquisition of a stake in a local cable company, CJ
Hellovision Co., Ltd
(CJHV), while higher profitability at KT will drive a slight
improvement in its
balance sheet.
SKT will merge its wholly owned subsidiary SK Broadband Co.,
Ltd. with CJHV
after acquiring 30% in CJHV. The merger is likely to boost SKT's
media business
by broadening its subscriber base. Fitch expects SKT to increase
sales of
bundled services across wireless, pay-TV, and broadband.
The report "2016 Outlook: Korea Telecommunications Services" is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Shelley Jang
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97, Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.