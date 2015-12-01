(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based
homebuilder Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited's
(GWTH, B/Stable)
proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes an expected rating of
'B(EXP)' and
Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The notes are rated at the same level as GWTH's senior unsecured
rating of 'B'
as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the company. The final rating is contingent on
the receipt of
final documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Niche Positioning: GWTH remains focused on developing small
commercial and
residential projects linked to metro stations. The company has
four such
projects in presale in 2H15. These kinds of projects usually
fetch higher
average selling prices because of their more convenient
locations and the better
foot traffic for the commercial property components. Potential
competition from
large national developers for metro-linked projects may squeeze
GWTH's margin
over the longer term, though volume-driven developers are less
likely to
participate in these small niche projects.
Rising Recurring Income: GWTH's recurring income is likely to
gradually improve
from 2015, with a new mall in Nanjing making its first full year
of
contribution, and as its new business of leasing out shops in
metro stations
matures from 2016. After the successful operation of a business
leasing out
shops in Nanjing's Xinjiekou metro station, GWTH recently became
the master
lessee of shops in another 13 metro stations in three other
cities, with the
master rental contract running for 10 to 15 years. Fitch
considers GWTH's
commitment for the rental under the master lease as fixed costs,
and failure to
turn a profit from this metro leasing business may negatively
impact the
ratings.
Limited Headroom for Land Acquisition: Fitch expects GWTH's
leverage as measured
by net debt/adjusted inventory to trend higher towards 40% from
23% at end-June
2015. This is because GWTH's development expenditure in 2015 is
unlikely to be
offset by sales, which are capped by the company's limited
completed property
inventory. The large development expenditure budget will
restrict the company's
ability to make further large land acquisitions. Fitch expects
GWTH to maintain
a land acquisition budget of 30%-35% of the company's annual
contracted sales
from 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- GWTH's annual sales by gross floor area (GFA) to stabilise
between 160,000
square metres (sqm) and 200,000 sqm for 2015-2017
- Substantial sales to be achieved from the third year after
land is acquired,
and mostly from completed units
- Only investment properties that are completed or under
development, and
existing metro leasing businesses will contribute to recurring
EBITDA
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt/ adjusted inventory rising above 40% on a sustained
basis (2014: 21%)
- Deviation from the current focus on metro-linked projects
- EBITDA margin falling below 25% on a sustained basis (2014:
23%)
- Metro leasing business suffering sustained losses
Positive: No positive rating action is expected over the next
12-18 months given
the company's current small scale. However, positive rating
action may result
from:
- Investment properties' value exceeding CNY5bn (2014: CNY4.2bn)
and annual
development property sales sustained above CNY3bn (2014:
CNY725m)
- Recurrent EBITDA interest coverage rising over 1.0x on a
sustained basis
(2014: 0.6x)
