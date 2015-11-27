(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, November 27 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed
Indonesia-based PT Reasuransi Internasional Indonesia's (Reindo)
National
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA(idn)' with Stable
Outlook.
'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased
or interrupted
payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated
obligations or
issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Reindo's ratings are supported by its state ownership, solid
domestic market
profile and sufficient capital buffer to support ongoing
business growth. The
rating also factors in the reinsurer's investment profile and
high business
concentration risk in the catastrophe-prone Indonesian market.
Reindo is ultimately owned by the Indonesian government and
remains the largest
domestic reinsurer by total asset size in 2014. It captured an
overall domestic
market share of 34% by gross reinsurance premiums in 2014. Its
overall market
scale is considered small when compared with regional
reinsurance peers as the
majority of the reinsurance premiums in Indonesia are ceded to
offshore
reinsurers.
Reindo's capitalisation, measured by regulatory risk-based
capital (RBC) ratio,
improved significantly to 339% at end-2014, following the
issuance of IDR900bn
of mandatory convertible bonds (MCB). The MCB offer was fully
taken up by three
state-owned enterprises. The bonds must be converted into new
shares within
three years, and Fitch treats them as 100% equity in the
calculation of
consolidated financial leverage, which is estimated to be 20.8%
at end-September
2015. In view of the regulatory changes to encourage greater
optimisation of
domestic reinsurance capacity, Fitch will continue to monitor
the sustainability
of the company's improvement in capitalisation to support
ongoing business
growth. Reindo's RBC ratio declined slightly to 306% at
end-September 2015.
The reinsurer adopts a liquid and prudent investment mix, with
more than 70% of
its invested assets placed in cash and equivalents, and
fixed-income securities
at end-September 2015. Some of the cash holdings are placed in
banks that are
rated below investment grade or unrated by Fitch. Reindo's
exposure to risky
assets, such as stocks and below-investment-grade bonds, is
minimal relative to
its capitalisation.
The company's underwriting performance was healthy as the
combined ratio
(aggregate of non-life loss ratio and expense ratio) has
remained below 95% over
the last three years. This is underpinned by its selective
underwriting
practices, steady premium growth and manageable claims. Stable
investment
returns have also contributed favourably to Reindo's bottom-line
profitability
over the years.
Reindo's holding company, PT Reasuransi Umum Indonesia (RUI), is
currently
merging with PT Reasuransi Indonesia Utama, following the
issuance of a
presidential bill. Reindo said that the merger currently does
not have any
impact on its operational and business activities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a sustainable
improvement in Reindo's
capitalisation with RBC ratio above 180% consistently and
consolidated financial
leverage below 40%, and improvement in market positioning while
maintaining its
profitability with combined ratio below 100% consistently.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant
deterioration in the
company's credit profile in terms of market franchise, operating
performance or
capitalisation relative to its business profile, with a combined
ratio above
105% or RBC ratio below 140% persistently. A perceived weakening
of government
support or a downgrade of Indonesia's sovereign rating
(BBB-/Stable) could also
lead to a downgrade.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
