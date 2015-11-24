(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) Polish banks will have to face the
cost of paying
out upfront against failed SK Bank's estimated PLN1.7bn
(USD420m) of insured
deposits, adding a blow to profitability which is already under
pressure, says
Fitch Ratings. This payment is equivalent to 12% of total
banking sector
PLN14.1bn (USD3.5bn) pre-tax profit reported for the nine months
to
end-September 2015.
Polish banks make annual contributions to the country's deposit
insurance fund.
Banks are also required to hold liquid assets on their balance
sheets, pledging
these to the fund to cover the cost of paying out against any
insured deposits
in the event of a bank failure. The amount of pledged assets is
substantial and
at end-2014, were equivalent to 1% of total insured banking
sector deposits.
These resources complement the money gathered in the fund from
annual
contributions, which at-end 2014 amounted to around 1.5% of
insured deposits.
SK Bank is the first Polish bank to fail in 15 years and it will
test the
deposit insurance mechanism. In the event of a bank failure, the
first step is
to pay out insured deposits using pledged assets held by the
banks, with any
shortfalls being covered, in second place, by assets held
directly by the fund.
Contributions made by the banks out of pledged assets are
recognised as a tax
deductible cost through the profit and loss account. We expect
the SK
Bank-related costs will be booked in 4Q15 and estimate that
contributions
required to cover the insured deposits could be sufficiently
large to trigger
quarterly losses at some less profitable Fitch-rated banks,
namely Getin and
BOS.
These costs will add to the expected increased regulatory and
fiscal burden for
the Polish banking sector. Measures contemplated include the
introduction of a
special bank tax and the possible conversion of foreign-currency
(predominantly
Swiss franc) mortgages, which may result in significant losses
for the sector.
To date, only one measure in support of mortgage borrowers has
been adopted. A
dedicated support fund was established to provide assistance to
retail mortgage
borrowers struggling to meet loan repayments. Banks are being
asked to
contribute to this fund, with contributions based on their share
in the pool of
non-performing retail mortgages. We expect the sector to
contribute PLN600m (all
in Q415), equivalent to 4% of 9M15 sector pre-tax profits.
At the outset of 2016, Polish banks' profitability is likely to
suffer because
deposit insurance fund contributions will be charged upfront.
This follows the
European Securities and Markets Authority's recommendation that
such costs
should be made in the first quarter of the year in a single
instalment.
Contributions for 2016 may exceed the PLN2bn charge for 2015,
and details will
be announced later this week. The need to recognise the entire
cost upfront
could mean that some rated banks will report quarterly losses
for 1Q16.
SK Bank, a cooperative bank not rated by Fitch, was placed under
regulatory
administration in August 2015 following the regulator's
rejection of a
rehabilitation plan proposed by the management team. In its
statement following
suspension of the bank's activities and the subsequent filing
for bankruptcy,
the regulator quoted mis-management, governance weaknesses and
misrepresentation
of the bank's financial position.
Contact:
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16, 00-103
Warsaw
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
Financial Institutions
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16, 00-103
Warsaw
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.