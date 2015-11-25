(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays
Bank plc's
(Barclays, A/Stable/F1) global collateralised medium term note
(GCMTN) programme
and the notes issued under it at 'A'/'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme rating on the GCMTN series is driven by and
directly linked to
Barclays' Short- and Long-term Issuer Default Ratings.
As noted in Fitch's rating definitions for corporate finance,
short-term debt
ratings consider the short-term vulnerability to default of the
rated entity or
security stream and relates to the its capacity to meet
financial obligations in
accordance with the documentation governing the relevant
obligation and do not
factor in loss severity assumptions. Conversely, long-term debt
ratings of
individual securities or financial obligations of a corporate
issuer address
relative vulnerability to default on an ordinal scale. In
addition, for
financial obligations in corporate finance, a measure of
recovery given default
on that liability is also included in the rating assessment.
When affirming the long-term programme rating on the series,
Fitch assumed no
rating uplift based on a recovery from the repo collateral. This
reflects that
collateral schedules are negotiated with potential noteholders
and thus there
exists variability and an unknown quality of the repo
collateral, which, until
collateral schedules are negotiated, also may be subject to an
unknown
diversification framework and unknown margin requirements
relative to Fitch's
market value and closed-end fund rating criteria.
Fitch may, from time to time, assign ratings to individual term
notes issued
under the GCMTN series, which could lead to higher long-term
ratings if
warranted by the recovery analysis in instances where the
collateral schedules
are sufficiently precise and conservative. To date all notes
issued by the
programme have been backed by collateral of insufficient quality
to warrant any
rating uplift over Barclays' long-term debt rating.
THE GCMTN Series
Barclays will periodically issue different classes of notes
under the GCMTN
series up to total issuance of USD10bn. Proceeds will be used to
make advances
to Barclays CCP Funding LLP (the LLP), which will in turn use
the proceeds to
enter into tri-party repurchase agreements with Barclays,
Barclays Capital
Securities Ltd., Barclays Capital Inc. and other sellers that
may be appointed
from time to time. The repurchase agreements may be backed by a
wide variety of
government, sovereign, supranational, agency, corporate,
structured finance,
convertible bond and equity securities that will be denominated
in various
currencies and subject to daily margin requirements. Eligible
assets and margin
haircuts are defined in the repo collateral schedules and will
vary for each
class of notes.
Title over repurchase agreement collateral is transferred to the
security
trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY, AA-/Stable/F1+) and
held on behalf of
each noteholder. Each note is allocated a specific, segregated
collateral
account, held with a custodian bank (JPMorgan Chase & Co
(A+/Stable/F1), BNY or
Clearstream Banking, Luxembourg (AA/Stable/F1+) depending on the
note series).
In the event that the LLP defaults or there is a repurchase
event of default by
a seller combined with an issuer event of default, the related
classes of notes
will be accelerated, becoming due and payable immediately. If
not paid,
noteholders will receive the proceeds of the collateral
liquidation and if the
proceeds are insufficient to meet their claims in full, they
will continue to
rank as unsecured creditors of Barclays. There is no minimum
timeframe, however,
for collateral liquidation which exposes noteholders to an
uncertain level of
market risk with respect to the repo collateral.
It should be noted that the ratings are assigned to the series
(as a programme
rating) and not to the notes issued under the series. There is
no assurance that
notes issued under the series will be assigned a rating, or that
the rating
assigned to a specific issue under the series will have the same
rating as the
programme rating assigned to the series.
Additional information is available in Fitch's new issue report
titled 'Global
Collateralised Medium Term Notes Issued by Barclays Bank plc' (7
December 2012).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating sensitivities are identical to those of Barclays Bank
plc (see 'Fitch
Affirms Barclays Bank at 'A'; Stable Outlook', dated 19 May 2015
at
www.fitchratings.com).
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Alastair Sewell, CFA (GCMTN series)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Christian Scarafia (Barclays Bank plc)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA (GCMTN series)
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairperson
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock (pub. 16 Sep
2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=995334
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
