(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 French Non-life Insurance
Outlook
here
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised its sector
outlook for
French non-life insurance to negative from stable. The outlook
for the ratings
of the French non-life insurance companies is stable, reflecting
the proportion
of company ratings on Stable Outlook.
Fitch expects that premium growth and profitability of French
non-life insurers
are likely to deteriorate in 2016. Fitch forecasts a normalised
combined ratio
of 102% in 2015 and 103% in 2016 and non-life premium income
growing by 2.6% in
2015 and 1.6% in 2016.
Fitch expects tariffs to only marginally increase in 2016 after
two years of
strong price rises. Competition in both personal and commercial
lines is intense
and the rise of aggregators on the internet, supported by
regulation changes
that enable policyholders to cancel policies beyond the
anniversary date (Hamon
Law), are likely to squeeze margins and add to pricing pressure.
Commercial
lines are currently profitable in France, which attracts
capacity and continues
to intensify competition.
Weak economic growth and the increase in low-cost offers, which
are more
attractive to policyholders looking for less expensive and
simpler insurance
products have weakened premium growth. The growth in premium
income has largely
been driven by tariff changes since 2011, rather than by any
increase in volumes
of policies and guarantees. This is a trend that is gradually
beginning to
reverse.
In motor, underwriting profitability is under pressure as claims
frequency and
average claim severity continue to rise, particularly for bodily
injury claims.
Fitch believes that lower tariff increases, stiff competition
and legislative
changes will reduce the level of profitability achieved by
French non-life
insurers in 2016.
Fitch expects French non-life insurers to fare well under
Solvency II. According
to the latest study published by the Autorite de controle
prudentiel (ACPR),
non-life reserves under Solvency II will be lower on average
than their book
value and own funds will be higher than under Solvency I. French
non-life
insurers' capital position under Solvency I remains strong,
supporting their
ratings, although it is boosted by unrealised capital gains on
fixed income
investments, which reduces the quality of capital.
The report " 2016 Outlook: French Non-Life Insurers - Sector
Outlook Revised to
Negative on Weaker Growth, Pricing " is available
atwww.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
