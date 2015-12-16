(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 French Non-life Insurance Outlook here LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised its sector outlook for French non-life insurance to negative from stable. The outlook for the ratings of the French non-life insurance companies is stable, reflecting the proportion of company ratings on Stable Outlook. Fitch expects that premium growth and profitability of French non-life insurers are likely to deteriorate in 2016. Fitch forecasts a normalised combined ratio of 102% in 2015 and 103% in 2016 and non-life premium income growing by 2.6% in 2015 and 1.6% in 2016. Fitch expects tariffs to only marginally increase in 2016 after two years of strong price rises. Competition in both personal and commercial lines is intense and the rise of aggregators on the internet, supported by regulation changes that enable policyholders to cancel policies beyond the anniversary date (Hamon Law), are likely to squeeze margins and add to pricing pressure. Commercial lines are currently profitable in France, which attracts capacity and continues to intensify competition. Weak economic growth and the increase in low-cost offers, which are more attractive to policyholders looking for less expensive and simpler insurance products have weakened premium growth. The growth in premium income has largely been driven by tariff changes since 2011, rather than by any increase in volumes of policies and guarantees. This is a trend that is gradually beginning to reverse. In motor, underwriting profitability is under pressure as claims frequency and average claim severity continue to rise, particularly for bodily injury claims. Fitch believes that lower tariff increases, stiff competition and legislative changes will reduce the level of profitability achieved by French non-life insurers in 2016. Fitch expects French non-life insurers to fare well under Solvency II. According to the latest study published by the Autorite de controle prudentiel (ACPR), non-life reserves under Solvency II will be lower on average than their book value and own funds will be higher than under Solvency I. French non-life insurers' capital position under Solvency I remains strong, supporting their ratings, although it is boosted by unrealised capital gains on fixed income investments, which reduces the quality of capital. The report " 2016 Outlook: French Non-Life Insurers - Sector Outlook Revised to Negative on Weaker Growth, Pricing " is available atwww.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts: Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Anastasia Litvinova Director +7 495 956 7082 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.