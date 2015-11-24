(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a peer
review of its
two rated Puerto Rican banks and has affirmed the long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'B-' and short-term IDRs at 'B' for First
Bancorp (FBP) and
its subsidiary FirstBank Puerto Rico. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list
of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VRS
Fitch-rated Puerto Rican bank VRs and IDRs incorporate limiting
rating factors,
and current rating levels are indicative of the significant
challenges facing
Puerto Rican banks. The Puerto Rican bank VRs and IDRs are
significantly more
sensitive to economic conditions within their main operating
market, the
Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (PR) and current rating levels
incorporate the weak
state of the local economy. Although Fitch recognizes that FBP
has been
operating under these conditions for a number of years, while
continuing to
improve performance and strengthen its balance sheet, the
prolonged recessionary
environment and fiscal challenges of the Commonwealth together
could intensify
pressure on retail and commercial customers.
In addition, while direct exposure to the Commonwealth and its
instrumentalities
appears manageable in Fitch's estimation, Fitch remains
concerned with the
Commonwealth's fiscal situation and potential spill-over effects
to the local
economy over the medium to longer term, especially in light of
the Governor of
the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico's statements in June regarding
the possibility
of restructuring numerous debt instruments, including government
general
obligation (GO) bonds.
Presently, FBP's VR is higher than Puerto Rico's commonwealth
debt rating of
'CC'. This reflects Fitch's view that the Commonwealth of Puerto
Rico operates
broadly within the legal system of the United States and
transfer and
convertibility risk is not foreseeable, as Puerto Rican banks
are regulated by
the U.S. Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation.
The affirmation of FBP's ratings and the Stable Outlook reflect
the company's
idiosyncratic improvements in credit performance, earnings,
capital position,
and deposit funding. The affirmation also reflects improvements
the company has
made to its overall risk profile, which has resulted in the
company's release in
April from an FDIC Consent Order (a Written Agreement with the
Federal Reserve
remains inforce) as well as solid Dodd Frank Act Stress Testing
(DFAST) results
under adverse and severely scenarios. Although these fundamental
improvements
are significant, the worsening operating environment for Puerto
Rican banks
remains a concern.
Although Puerto Rican consumers have been resilient, continued
stress in the
local economy, especially within the context of any heightened
fiscal
dislocation, may pressure borrowers. FBP may be exposed to such
changes given
its increase in consumer assets over the last three years. In
addition, FBP
continues to operate with a high level of NPAs (which includes
accruing TDRs)
totalling 12.36% at 3Q'15. This metric is higher than rated
Puerto Rican rated
peers. Although FBP's absolute level of NPAs has
improved/stabilized, Fitch
believes that FBP could still experience volatility.
Nonetheless, Fitch does not
expect NCOs to return to the peak level experienced in 2010.
FBP has direct exposure of about $371 million to the local
government through
investment securities, credit facilities to some of the public
corporations, and
loans to entities related to the government as well as
municipalities. Recent
market events in Puerto Rico may put pressure on credit
performance, but Fitch
does not believe that negative pressure on the ratings would
likely develop as
exposures appear to be well structured and mostly secured by
collateral and/or
with specific sources of payment. Further, Fitch has stressed
FBP's Puerto Rico
exposure (a 40% writedown for securities and 20% writedown to
other direct and
indirect exposures) and has concluded the company's ratings
could be sensitive
to losses approaching this level.
Financial performance as measured by PPNR is a rating strength
with full-year
2015 on track to exceed full-year 2014. PPNR to average assets
has averaged
1.68% over the past four quarters. This metric compares
favorably to Puerto
Rican rated peers. In addition, FBP's CRE and construction
portfolios, a source
of increased provisioning in the past, have been significantly
reduced through
loan portfolio derisking efforts, which should bode well for
continued PPNR
resilience. Despite the low rate environment, NIM improved to
4.31% at 3Q'15
compared to 3.82% at year-end 2012. This is attributed in part
to improved
funding costs. The company's expectation for rising interest
rates in 2016 as
well as an improving deposit cost profile could provide further
buoyancy to the
company's NIM.
Similar to most peers, FBP has improved its capital position
following the peak
of the crisis. At 3Q'15, FBP's TCE stood at 12.73% and Common
Equity Tier 1
stood at 16.63%. The company also remains in compliance, by a
sizeable margin,
with its regulatory order minimum capital ratios. Fitch believes
that as the
company's core earnings improve, its capital position will
continue to be
maintained at current levels and support the current risk on the
balance sheet.
FBP's funding profile has historically been weaker when compared
to U.S. bank
and Puerto Rican rated peers given stronger reliance on non-core
funding
sources. FBP faces competition for deposits from locally based
commercial banks,
several U.S. and foreign banks as well as over one-hundred
cooperative banks and
the Government Development Bank for municipal deposits. However,
FBP has been
reducing its reliance on non-core funding sources, particularly
higher cost
brokered deposits, over the past several quarters, which has
both improved the
overall stability of its deposit base as well contributed to
earnings growth.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Ratings Floor of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's view
that FBP is not considered systemically important, and therefore
the probability
of support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FBP's uninsured deposit ratings at its subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than FBP's IDR and senior unsecured debt rating because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
HOLDING COMPANY
FBP has a bank holding company (BHC) structure with the bank as
the main
subsidiary. All subsidiaries are considered core to the parent
holding company
supporting equalized ratings between bank subsidiaries and the
BHC. IDRs and VRs
are equalized with those of the operating companies and banks,
reflecting its
role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S.
to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Double leverage is
below 120% for
the FBP parent company.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
All of the FDP entities factor in a high probability of support
from the parent.
This reflects the fact that performing parent banks have very
rarely allowed
subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high level of
integration, brand,
management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VRS
Given uncertainty regarding Puerto Rico's fiscal situation and
potential impacts
from current exposure, upside may be limited in the near term.
Positive rating
momentum would be predicated on sustained improvement in Puerto
Rico's operating
environment.
FBP's current ratings incorporate the potential for write-downs
on its
securities holdings and credit exposures to the Commonwealth and
its
instrumentalities. Fitch has applied loss factors of 40% to
securities exposure
and 20% for both other direct and indirect exposures in its
sensitivity analysis
of capital. Fitch believes that capital as measured by tangible
common
equity-to-tangible assets remains sufficient to absorb these
stress losses.
However, should market events in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico
actually result
in losses approaching this level, or the company's exposure to
the Puerto Rican
government materially increases, negative pressure on the
ratings could develop.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's assumption
around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of
need.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by FBP
subsidiaries are
primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDRs. This
means that should
a long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be
similarly affected.
HOLDING COMPANY
If FBP became undercapitalized or increased double leverage
significantly, there
is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR
and VR from the
ratings of the operating companies.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of FBP to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in FPB's IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
First BanCorp
--Long-term IDR at 'B-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b-';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
FirstBank Puerto Rico
--Long-term IDR at 'B-';
--Long-term deposit at 'B/RR3';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term Deposits at 'B';
--Viability at 'b-';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Stefan Kahandaliyanage
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4918
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-1560
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
