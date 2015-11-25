(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan
Life Insurance
Co., Ltd. (Taiwan Life) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Rating of 'A' and
National IFS Rating at 'AA+(twn)'. The Outlook is Negative,
which is consistent
with the Outlook of its 100% owner, CTBC Financial Holding Co.,
Ltd. (CTBC
Holding, A/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Taiwan Life's IFS ratings take into account the high possibility
of capital or
liquidity support from CTBC Holding if needed. Fitch views
Taiwan Life as a core
subsidiary of the group, in light of CTBC Holding's ambitions to
penetrate the
life insurance market and its commitment to maintain the
insurer's regulatory
risk-based capital (RBC) ratio at above 250%. CTBC Holding is
also legally
obliged to assist Taiwan Life if it falls into financial
difficulty under
Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act. CTBC Holding will inject
TWD12bn of
capital into Taiwan Life by end-2015 to support its future
business growth and
capitalisation.
CTBC Holding completed the acquisition of Taiwan Life in October
2015. It plans
to merge Taiwan Life and its other life subsidiary, CTBC Life
Insurance Co.,
Ltd. (CTBC Life, IFS 'A'/Negative) on 1 January 2016 under the
Taiwan Life brand
name. The RBC ratio on a pro forma basis would be above 300% as
of end-1H15.
Taiwan Life's 5,500 agents will complement CTBC Life's
distribution channels,
which now comprise a sales force of 1,900, together with
bancassurance,
insurance broker and telemarketing channels. The pro forma
market share would be
8.4% in 1H15 in terms of first-year premiums, ranking it fourth
out of 26 life
insurers in Taiwan, while the combined total assets of TWD955bn
(a 5% market
share) as of end-1H15 would be the sixth-largest among peers.
Fitch expects the combined entity to maintain a high share in
overseas
investments (mainly fixed income) for better returns, while
profitability is
likely to remain sensitive to investment performance. Bond
investments
accounted for 74% of total invested assets at end-1H15 on a pro
forma basis,
while exposure to stocks and properties represented less than
10% of total
investments. The majority of its bonds were investment grade and
the insurer has
been actively using currency swaps and non-deliverable forwards
to manage
currency risk of foreign investments (about 56% of total
investments).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Taiwan Life's ratings are underpinned by strong support from its
parent CTBC
Holding. A weakening of that support would be a key trigger for
a ratings
downgrade. Any ratings action on CTBC Holding would trigger a
similar move on
Taiwan Life.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joyce Huang, CFA
Director
+852 2263 9595
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 24 November 2015
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
