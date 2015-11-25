(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (Taiwan Life) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'A' and National IFS Rating at 'AA+(twn)'. The Outlook is Negative, which is consistent with the Outlook of its 100% owner, CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (CTBC Holding, A/Negative). KEY RATING DRIVERS Taiwan Life's IFS ratings take into account the high possibility of capital or liquidity support from CTBC Holding if needed. Fitch views Taiwan Life as a core subsidiary of the group, in light of CTBC Holding's ambitions to penetrate the life insurance market and its commitment to maintain the insurer's regulatory risk-based capital (RBC) ratio at above 250%. CTBC Holding is also legally obliged to assist Taiwan Life if it falls into financial difficulty under Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act. CTBC Holding will inject TWD12bn of capital into Taiwan Life by end-2015 to support its future business growth and capitalisation. CTBC Holding completed the acquisition of Taiwan Life in October 2015. It plans to merge Taiwan Life and its other life subsidiary, CTBC Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (CTBC Life, IFS 'A'/Negative) on 1 January 2016 under the Taiwan Life brand name. The RBC ratio on a pro forma basis would be above 300% as of end-1H15. Taiwan Life's 5,500 agents will complement CTBC Life's distribution channels, which now comprise a sales force of 1,900, together with bancassurance, insurance broker and telemarketing channels. The pro forma market share would be 8.4% in 1H15 in terms of first-year premiums, ranking it fourth out of 26 life insurers in Taiwan, while the combined total assets of TWD955bn (a 5% market share) as of end-1H15 would be the sixth-largest among peers. Fitch expects the combined entity to maintain a high share in overseas investments (mainly fixed income) for better returns, while profitability is likely to remain sensitive to investment performance. Bond investments accounted for 74% of total invested assets at end-1H15 on a pro forma basis, while exposure to stocks and properties represented less than 10% of total investments. The majority of its bonds were investment grade and the insurer has been actively using currency swaps and non-deliverable forwards to manage currency risk of foreign investments (about 56% of total investments). RATING SENSITIVITIES Taiwan Life's ratings are underpinned by strong support from its parent CTBC Holding. A weakening of that support would be a key trigger for a ratings downgrade. Any ratings action on CTBC Holding would trigger a similar move on Taiwan Life. Contact: Primary Analyst Joyce Huang, CFA Director +852 2263 9595 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Committee Chairperson Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 24 November 2015 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=995328 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.