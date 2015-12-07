(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that it expects
growth in the insurance sector in Indonesia to stabilise in 2016
as economic
growth is likely to recover.
The agency estimates that Indonesian real GDP growth will
improve to 5.3% in
2016 and 5.5% in 2017 from 4.8% in 2015. This follows the recent
wave of reforms
introduced by the government to improve business sentiment and
strengthen the
country's financial fundamentals.
The rating outlook for Indonesia's life and non-life insurance
sectors in 2016
is Stable, underpinned by steady demand, manageable investment
risks among
insurers, and adequate buffers against catastrophe losses
through reinsurance
coverage.
The sector outlook is stable, reflecting Fitch's view that the
low insurance
penetration and growing awareness will continue to support life
insurance
growth. Generally conservative investment allocation is likely
to mitigate the
volatility in the insurers' operating results. Meanwhile, the
non-life insurance
sector is supported by rising affluence and disposable incomes
among the
population, economic recovery and protection from reinsurance
coverage.
Fitch believes that several initiatives taken by the regulator
to optimise local
reinsurers' capacity could widen the sector's operating scale
and raise the
level of competitiveness among domestic players. Nonetheless,
managing risk
accumulation and enhancing risk management are key to ensure
maintenance of
healthy underwriting margin among reinsurers.
The industry also faces changing regulatory requirements and an
increase in
competition. The regulator has indicated plans to implement an
enhanced version
of the current capitalisation framework, while the
implementation of the ASEAN
Economic Community (AEC) at end-2015 will encourage greater
market
liberalisation among insurers operating in the Association of
Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN).
The report, "2016 Outlook: Indonesia Insurance Sector" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
