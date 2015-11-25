(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Allied Irish Banks, Plc's (AIB; BB/Positive) Tier 2 subordinated debt a final Long-term rating of 'BB-'. The final rating is in line with the expected rating Fitch assigned to the notes on 17 November 2015 (see "Fitch Rates Allied Irish Banks' Upcoming Tier 2 Debt 'BB-(EXP)'" at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue is rated one notch below AIB's 'bb' Viability Rating (VR), reflecting the higher-than- average loss severity of this type of debt than senior unsecured obligations. Fitch has not applied additional notching for incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR given that loss absorption would only occur once the bank reaches the point of non-viability. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the securities are notched down from AIB's VR, their rating is mostly sensitive to a change in this rating. The Positive Outlook on AIB's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that as improvements in the bank's capital profile and deleveraging of problematic assets continue to feed through to its credit profile, the ratings may be upgraded. However, if any of Fitch's expectations are not met, or if macroeconomic conditions reverse and cause further weakening of asset quality to the extent that impairment charges would compromise the bank's profitability and therefore capital flexibility, this would be negative for the rating. The issue's rating is also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of loss severity or non-performance risk. Contact: Primary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Rating Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Marc Ellsmore Analyst +44 20 3530 1438 Committee Chairperson Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Date of relevant committee: 16 November 2015 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.