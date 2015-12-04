(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms 22 EMEA Consumer &
Healthcare
Company Ratings - Amended
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) This announcement replaces
the rating action
commentary published on 2 June 2015 to include O'key LLC in the
accompanying
worksheet.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed 22 EMEA Consumer and Healthcare
company ratings.
The worksheet "Rating Actions" provides:
-- A full list of ratings affirmed
-- A hyperlink to each issuer's rating summary page at
www.fitchratings.com
-- Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information
Summary of IDR rating actions:
- All ratings affirmed
The worksheet is available by clicking the link above
RATING SENSITIVITIES
No rating sensitivities required for this RAC.
Contacts:
For Primary and Secondary Analysts see attached Rating Action
Report
Committee Chair
Michael Dunning
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1178
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 May 2015
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
