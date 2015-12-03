(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SEOUL, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the
outlooks for
Japanese and Korean automotive manufacturers in 2016 are stable
for the sector
and issuer ratings. A modest rise in global new vehicle sales
will support
credit profiles, despite challenging conditions in some markets
and a weakening
global economic outlook.
We expect Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota, A/Stable), Honda
Motor Co., Ltd
(Honda, A/Stable) and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Nissan,
BBB+/Stable) to maintain
stable profitability and cash flows - stemming from cost
reductions, solid
product pipelines and a continued weak yen to the US dollar. We
see
profitability and cash flows at Hyundai Motor Company (HMC,
BBB+/Stable) and Kia
Motors Corporation (Kia, BBB+/Stable) improving in 2016, boosted
by new product
launches and a more favourable FX environment.
We expect Japanese and Korean automakers to maintain strong
credit metrics and
robust liquidity. Positive free cash flow generation will
increase net cash
positions at Toyota and Honda, and reduce Nissan's net debt. We
also expect net
cash positions at Hyundai and Kia to resume growth following a
large, one-off
land acquisition completed in 2015.
The report '2016 Outlook: Japanese, Korean Auto Manufacturers'
is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Isabelle Katsumata
Director
+65 6796 7226
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
