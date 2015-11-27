(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/MILAN/LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the French
Region of Picardy's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A+', and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'. The
Outlook is
Stable. Picardy's French commercial paper (Billets de
Tresorerie) short-term
programme has been affirmed at 'F1'.
The affirmation reflects Picardy's sound budgetary performance,
as well as the
region's weak socio-economic profile in the French context and
limited revenue
flexibility. The affirmation also factors in the upcoming merger
of Picardy with
the region Nord-Pas-de-Calais as of 1 January 2016.
The Stable Outlook reflects our opinion that Picardy, and then
Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardy (NPDCP), have the ability to maintain
budgetary
performance and debt metrics in line with the ratings, despite
growing budgetary
pressure stemming from negative revenue trends over the medium
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
From 2016, Picardy will merge with Nord-Pas-de-Calais region.
According to our
preliminary consolidated analysis based on publicly available
data, we project
that, despite a likely slightly heavier debt burden, the new
region is likely to
post a sound financial profile compatible with the ratings and
maintain adequate
debt service coverage.
According to our new, consolidated baseline scenario, NPDCP
should maintain a
sound current margin over the medium term, in a range of 12%-14%
until 2017.
However, the new region's budgetary performance will also depend
on the
decisions and policies made by its executive body, to be elected
in December
2015. Also, the progressive convergence of tax rates (mainly on
car registration
fees), spending (such as wage policies) and policies may have a
significant
impact on revenue and spending, although it is not decided how
it will be
implemented yet. In the longer term, economies of scale and some
possible
transfers of competencies from departments may have an impact on
NPDCP's
budgetary performance. Therefore, Fitch will regularly reassess
the future
entity's financial profile and amend its consolidated scenario
accordingly.
Our scenario factors in a slight decline in operating revenue
until 2017, due to
cuts in state transfers. Given the growth of rigid spending
items such as
mandatory transfers (train service and professional trainings)
and payroll, we
believe NPDCP may not be able to fully offset the expected
decline in operating
revenue.
At end-2014, Picardy's direct debt was EUR594m (including
short-term debt) or
83% of current revenue and 6.2 years of current balance. Debt
service was more
than 2x covered by the operating margin. In our consolidated
base case scenario,
we expect the debt payback ratio of NPDCP to weaken to 10-12
years over the
medium term.
Liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows and diverse
committed and
revolving lines and a recurrent recourse to a EUR60m short-term
programme. Fitch
considers NPDC will have sufficient refinancing sources to meet
liquidity needs
after the merger.
Picardy and Nord-Pas-de-Calais have a lower-than-national
average socio-economic
profile. The population's wealth is below the national average
and GDP per
capita was about 77% and 81% of the national average of
EUR32,084 in 2013,
respectively. The share of population without qualifications
(20.1% of adults
without degree at end-2012 for NPDCP as a whole) is above the
national average
(17.9%), reflecting a higher-than-average need for professional
training. The
unemployment rate was 12.4% at end-2Q15 for NPDCP, above the
national rate of
10%. The merger will lead to an enlarged economic base, with a
similar,
weaker-than-national average profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A stabilisation of operating performance, with a current margin
at or above 15%
for several consecutive years, leading to healthy debt coverage
ratios (debt
payback ratio below eight years) could result in an upgrade.
Higher-than-expected operating and capital expenditure or a
sharper decline in
operating revenue, leading to a current margin below 8%, and
deterioration in
the debt payback ratio to 15 years could result in a downgrade.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
We currently expect the envisaged merger will have a neutral
impact on Picardy's
ratings. Once the merger has taken place and more accurate data
is available, we
will reassess the impact.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=995465
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.