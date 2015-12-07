(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 07 (Fitch) U.S. regional gaming revenues will
be flat in
2016, providing a benign operating environment for casino
operators, according
to Fitch Ratings. Fitch's 2016 outlooks for the sector and its
ratings are
stable, with employment growth and the one-year anniversary of
Caesar's
bankruptcy offsetting long-term secular challenges such as the
aging Baby Boomer
population.
"The proliferation of gambling alternatives like instant lottery
tickets, social
casino games and online gaming has created a challenging
environment in which
slots-oriented casinos outside the Las Vegas Strip and their
suppliers will have
a hard time accelerating growth," says Alex Bumazhny, Director
of Gaming,
Lodging and Leisure.
Some casino operators also face the additional burden of REIT
leases. Casinos
are not well suited to be long-term triple-net lease tenants and
many proposed
operating companies will have little margin for error after all
of their fixed
costs are accounted for.
For suppliers, recent consolidation has created
better-diversified but highly
leveraged companies. Larger suppliers may miss delivering
targets in the near
term given weak gaming fundamentals, the dearth of new casinos
coming online,
and increased competition from smaller suppliers.
The full report, "2016 Outlook: U.S. Gaming," is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9179
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
2016 Outlook: U.S. Gaming (Outlook Stable, but REIT Transactions
and Secular
Challenges Pose Concerns)
here
