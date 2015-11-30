(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that the
string of
Chinese food retail participants that have delisted and gone
private are a
reflection of the long-term restructuring the industry needs to
address the
rapidly changing market.
The operating environment for Chinese food retailers has been
difficult over the
past one to two years, with most companies recording declining
same-store sales
and shrinking profits. Fitch believes that many factors behind
this are
structural, such as competition from e-commerce and changing
consumer habits.
Many companies have started to implement long-term strategies
such as M&A to
address these issues, but these measures may dampen earnings for
the next two to
three years, which make their stocks unattractive to public
investors. This,
along with historically low valuations, has spurred a number of
privatisations
in the past year.
For example, China Resources Enterprises (CRE) took its retail
arm private in
2015. It had acquired Tesco's China business in 2014, creating
one of the
largest food retail chains in China. However, losses from the
Tesco stores,
difficulty in integrating the businesses and continued
macroeconomic weakness
pushed CRE into a net loss for the first time in 2014. The
company said in a
statement that turning around the business would take "a
significant amount of
time and investment capital."
Similarly, Wumei Holdings, the controlling shareholder of Wumart
Stores Inc., a
market leader in Beijing, in October 2015 offered to buy the
rest of the listed
company it did not own. While Wumei has not unveiled any plans
for after the
privatisation, it said it could further expand the chain or
undertake M&A, all
of which could dent near-term earnings. We also believe that the
low share
valuation (Wumart's share price was at a five-year low before
the announcement)
was a key driver for the deal.
Convenience Retail Asia, which operates Circle K stores in Hong
Kong and
southern China, also decided in August 2015 to sell its
unprofitable China
business to its parent company. Convenience stores are one of
the
fastest-growing segments in the China retail industry, and have
seen
double-digit growth in recent years. However, most convenience
store operators
are not yet profitable due to relatively small operating scale
and a competitive
market.
Contact:
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Yi Zhang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3390
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
